Stryker Road Run reaches €100,000 funding milestone for CUH Charity Children’s Unit

23 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Stryker, a global leader in medical technologies, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual Four Mile Road Run in Carrigtwohill, which was held on Wednesday, 21st August, in aid of CUH Charity, supporting the Children’s Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Since its founding, the run has raised over €100,000, highlighting Stryker’s commitment to supporting communities, improving healthcare and driving better patient outcomes. The run was open to all runners and walkers and was organised in collaboration with the Business House Athletic Association. It took place in Carrigtwohill, where Stryker’s Anngrove facility is located, and attracted over 600 participants.

Mag O’Keeffe, VP of Global Additive Technologies at Stryker, praised the local community for their efforts in making the run a success over the past 10 years. “The success of this event speaks volumes about the power of community and the value of Stryker’s collaboration with the communities in which we operate. Raising more than €100,000 over the past decade for CUH Charity in support of the Children’s Unit at CUH, is a significant milestone that was made possible through the support of everyone who participates annually,” said O’Keeffe. “We thank the local community, the participating runners and the Stryker team in helping us achieve this milestone.”

Claire Concannon of CUH Charity, who was present on the day, expressed their gratitude for Stryker’s long-term commitment to raising funds for the Children’s Unit at the hospital.

“Stryker’s annual Four Mile Road Run plays a vital role in allowing CUH Charity Children’s Unit to continue providing the best care possible to children in the Cork and wider Munster region. The €100,000 that the run has raised over the last decade has positively impacted the lives of so many children who have received care in our unit. We extend sincere thanks to Stryker for their role in making this immensely positive contribution to our hospital”, she said.

The funds raised through the run will support the charity to provide state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for the children who attend Cork University Hospital. Over 40,000 children attend the hospital annually, up to 95% of whom receive all their treatment on site. CUH Charity is a specialist centre for children with a wide range of illnesses including cystic fibrosis, diabetes, neurology, respiratory and epilepsy.