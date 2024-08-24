ART NEWS: Reframing famous paintings at Triskel

24 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Áine Andrews’s popular series on Famous Paintings and their Hidden Histories returns to Triskel in October. But for those of you needing some art history before then, Dr Matthew Whyte from Sample-Studios will run a new series, Art History Reframed, from Tuesday 17 September. Both series run for six weeks each with lectures on Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm. Each lecture is €25 or get 20% off when you purchase all six lectures in a series. Tickets are on sale now from www.triskelartscentre.ie.

Art Historian Dr Matthew Whyte, who is currently Development and Communications Coordinator with Sample-Studios and Assistant Lecturer in History of Art at UCC, will take audiences on an art-filled journey through the often beautiful, sometimes scandalous, and always fascinating moments in the development of Western civilisation.

This first lecture of his series begins in the Golden Age of Classical Greece, tracing our past forward through the triumphalism of Imperial Rome, the tumultuous ‘Dark Ages’, and finishing with the splendours of the Italian Renaissance.

Dr Whyte has lectured in Art History in University College Cork since 2014, where he completed his PhD in the art and culture of Renaissance Italy.

Áine Andrews first brought her idea for a lecture series on famous paintings to Triskel in autumn of 2017. She said, “As a teacher I always loved introducing students to the fantastic world of Art History. The young people really enjoyed learning about art and artists of the past but were particularly interested in the stories that enfolded about their lives and work. After I finished teaching, I began to think about the many people I knew who often mentioned visits to major art galleries in Europe or America and wished someone like me was there to help them appreciate the works. Most people tend to enjoy paintings even more if they know something of the background.”

The Famous Paintings and their Hidden Histories series will run from Tuesday 29 October until 10 December, looking at paintings such as Sunflowers by Van Gogh and Waterloo Bridge by Monet.

The lectures can be attended as a series, but are also designed as standalone talks, which can be attended individually.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Art History Reframed with Dr Matthew Whyte

Tuesday 17 September – Tuesday 22 October, 11am – 1pm

https://triskelartscentre.ie/special-events/art-history-reframed-autumn-lecture-series/

Famous Paintings and their Hidden Histories with Áine Andrews

Tuesday 29 October – Tuesday 10 December, 11am – 1pm

https://triskelartscentre.ie/special-events/famous-paintings-and-their-hidden-histories-autumn-2024/

€25 for individual lectures, get 20% off when you purchase a series – add a ticket for each lecture to your cart and the series discount will be automatically added.

ABOUT TRISKEL ARTS CENTRE

Triskel Arts Centre is a vibrant cultural HUB in the heart of Cork City and. The main auditorium Triskel Christchurch is a multidisciplinary space housed in a fully refurbished neoclassical Georgian Church. This state-of-the-art venue, which launched in 2011, is programmed with a rich bill of live music (with a focus on Classical and Jazz concerts), cultural cinema, visual art exhibitions and literary events. Triskel runs a second contemporary art room Triskel Gallery Space. Cork Traveller Women’s Network relocated their Headquarters to Triskel in 2018 and yoga and dance studio The Collective Cork took up residence in May 2019. Paperboys Café and Garden serves brunch and beverages in a cosy 25-seater café on the ground floor of the centre. We are proud to be funded by the Arts Council.

www.triskelartscentre.ie

About Sample-Studios

Sample-Studios is one of Ireland’s largest artist studios. Sample-Studios launch, support and sustain creative careers and practices in Cork. They provide affordable studios, professional development, mentorship and residencies for over 125 artists and arts practitioners and present an ambitious programme of public exhibitions and events in The Lord Mayor’s Pavilion, Triskel Arts Centre, and sites throughout Cork City, engaging over 27,000 people annually.