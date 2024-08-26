PASSPORT OFFICE: 56,022 passports applied for in Cork so far in 2024

26 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, has announced that the Passport Service has issued over 775,000 passport so far in 2024, and current demand forecasts indicate that over a million passports will issue by the end of the year.

The Tánaiste said: “I am delighted to give an update on the excellent work taking place in our passport offices. Virtually all complete passport applications are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times with the majority of adult online renewal applications issuing within two working days. Passport Online is by far the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to apply for a passport.”

Passport Online is an award-winning online platform, which places the Irish Passport Service amongst the most innovative in the world. Through Passport Online, citizens also have the option of applying for a passport card, which is valid for travel in the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK. 90% of applicants across the island of Ireland now apply using Passport Online, a service that is available to all types of applicants including children applying for their first passport.

The Tánaiste has also released application figures received per county, which show that the Passport Service has received the most applications from the counties of Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The Tánaiste said: “I am immensely proud of the work done by the Passport Service so far this year, particularly in dealing with the high demand of recent months. The staff of the Passport Service continue to deliver an exceptionally high standard of service to Irish citizens and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work.

“With just a few months left in 2024, the Passport Service is expecting to be as busy as ever, especially as forecasts are indicating we will issue over a million passports this year. I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online. Passport Online is available to everyone and is the most cost effective way to apply for your passport.

“My department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, in broad terms, people are reminded that supporting paperwork for passports differs. An Adult renewal is the quickest, while anyone applying for a Passport for Child where they are a sole guardian will need to complete an Affidavit of Sole Guardianship. That can be witnessed a by a Commissioner for Oaths.

Passport Applications Received by County 2024 (to date)

COUNTY 2024 DUBLIN 127,111 CORK 56,022 GALWAY 26,452 KILDARE 26,361 ANTRIM 25,492 MEATH 23,078 LIMERICK 20,630 DOWN 18,011 DONEGAL 17,402 TIPPERARY 16,769 WEXFORD 15,880 WICKLOW 15,801 LOUTH 14,619 KERRY 14,018 DERRY 13,902 MAYO 13,346 WATERFORD 12,317 CLARE 11,838 TYRONE 10,353 KILKENNY 9,845 WESTMEATH 9,576 LAOIS 8,779 CAVAN 8,174 OFFALY 8,067 ARMAGH 7,825 SLIGO 6,792 MONAGHAN 6,621 ROSCOMMON 6,316 CARLOW 6,146 LONGFORD 4,151 LEITRIM 3,311 FERMANAGH 3,216

Top 5 counties for Passport Online in 2024

COUNTY ONLINE DUBLIN 123,798 CORK 51,125 GALWAY 24,482 KILDARE 23,978 ANTRIM 23,334

Top 5 counties for First Time child Applications in 2024