Cork Cancer Care Centre rebrands to ‘Iris House Cork Cancer Support’

26 August 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Cancer Care Centre, a leading institution in providing comprehensive cancer care services in the Cork region, recently announced its rebranding as Iris House Cork Cancer Support. This change reflects the organisation’s “evolution, commitment to innovation, and dedication to serving the community with enhanced vigour and compassion”.

The decision to rebrand stems from a desire to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all individuals impacted by cancer. The name ‘Iris’ symbolises hope, renewal, and growth, mirroring the journey of resilience that cancer patients, survivors, and their families embark upon.

“Iris House Cork Cancer Support represents a new chapter in our organisation’s journey,” remarked Linda Goggin James, CEO of Iris House Cork Cancer Support. “Our commitment to providing unparalleled cancer support remains unwavering. Through this rebranding, we aim to reinforce our dedication to supporting our community with empathy, expertise, and personalised care.”

Iris House Cork Cancer Support continues to offer a comprehensive range of services, including counselling, psychotherapy, holistic treatment facilities, psychological support, survivorship programmes, and community outreach initiatives. The rebranding does not alter the organisation’s mission, values, or services; rather, it strengthens its identity as a beacon of hope and healing in the fight against cancer.

“We are excited about this new chapter as Iris House Cork Cancer Support,” said Dr Claire McCarthy, Director at Iris House Cork Cancer Support. “Our team remains steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional care and support to those affected by cancer.”

The transition to Iris House Cork Cancer Support is effective immediately, and all existing operations and services will continue without interruption. Patients, caregivers, and stakeholders can expect the same level of excellence and compassion that Cork Cancer Care Centre has been known for, now under the name Iris House Cork Cancer Support.

For more information about Iris House Cork Cancer Support and its services, please visit www.irishousecork.ie

About Iris House Cork Cancer Support:

Iris House Cork Cancer Support (formerly Cork Cancer Care Centre) is a leading provider of cancer support services in the Cork region. With a multidisciplinary team of experts and a commitment to personalised support, Iris House Cork Cancer Support offers comprehensive support to individuals affected by cancer, including patients, survivors, and their families.