Heritage Week: ‘Battle of Kinsale’ of 1601 remembered in Kinsale

26 August 2024
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
A dramatic march to mark the Battle of Kinsale took place in the town
on Saturday last as part of Heritage Week.
Organised by Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society, the event also
included a series of lectures delivered by Professor Hiram Morgan,
UCC, and Archaeologist Paul O’Keeffe at the Temperance Hall in the
town.
Chairperson of the local society, JJ Hurley, said, ‘We were delighted
with today’s event and the support we received from Cork County
Council.’
‘I would also like to pay a special thanks to Jim Edwards Restaurant
for feeding our visiting soldiers.’
‘In addition, we were fortunate to secure the expert services of Tomas
Ó Brógáin and his colleagues from Oireas Historical Services who
brought the history of the period to life.’
Based in the town’s Short Quay, the reenactors in their costumes of
the period, along with their arms and drilling, entertained a large
audience.
Before the Irish soldiers took to the streets for the first time in
423 years, Tomas explained the many aspects of the military activities
of the period.
Hoping to build on today’s success, JJ said, ‘We are thrilled with
today, and it certainly has a huge future.’
‘The Battle and Siege has not just had a significant effect on the
course of Irish History but it also had a huge bearing on the course
of European history, ‘ he said.