Heritage Week: ‘Battle of Kinsale’ of 1601 remembered in Kinsale

26 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A dramatic march to mark the Battle of Kinsale took place in the town

on Saturday last as part of Heritage Week.

Organised by Kinsale Cultural and Heritage Society, the event also

included a series of lectures delivered by Professor Hiram Morgan,

UCC, and Archaeologist Paul O’Keeffe at the Temperance Hall in the

town.

Chairperson of the local society, JJ Hurley, said, ‘We were delighted

with today’s event and the support we received from Cork County

Council.’

‘I would also like to pay a special thanks to Jim Edwards Restaurant

for feeding our visiting soldiers.’

‘In addition, we were fortunate to secure the expert services of Tomas

Ó Brógáin and his colleagues from Oireas Historical Services who

brought the history of the period to life.’

Based in the town’s Short Quay, the reenactors in their costumes of

the period, along with their arms and drilling, entertained a large

audience.

Before the Irish soldiers took to the streets for the first time in

423 years, Tomas explained the many aspects of the military activities

of the period.

Hoping to build on today’s success, JJ said, ‘We are thrilled with

today, and it certainly has a huge future.’

‘The Battle and Siege has not just had a significant effect on the

course of Irish History but it also had a huge bearing on the course

of European history, ‘ he said.