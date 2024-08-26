It now costs €2,000+ to Rent in Cork City

26 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry this morning said that the cost of renting a home in Cork is now greater than the take home pay of an increasing number of young people.

His comments come in the wake of the new daft.ie report which indicates that the average price of renting a home in Cork city has gone over the €2,000-mark for the first time.

With the cost of rent skyrocketing 11.9% over 12 months, Cork now stands as just one of four Irish cities in the double digit rent increase club.

He described the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail-Green Party Government as a “landlord’s Government” which had utterly failed to solve the rental crisis.

He said: “Rents are now higher than the take home pay of many young workers. If rents are up 12% and house prices are up 8% how the hell is a young couple meant to save for a house? The Government have failed to control rent. They’ve failed to build enough social houses to force rents down. The result is a system which is completely rigged against the renter. It’s a landlords’ Government and it’s got to go.”