Join Munster Rugby’s Jack Crowley at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day

30 August 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Join Munster’s Jack Crowley at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day, Saturday 31 August

Join Munster Rugby’s Jack Crowley at the Irish Guide Dog for the Blind Open Day from 12pm – 4pm on Saturday, 31st August at their Training Centre on Model Farm Road. The national

There will be tours of the facilities, grooming demos, and Guide and Assistance Dog demos, plus a PAWsome kids’ colouring competition!

Our Holiday Voucher Raffle will also take place with one winner being chosen. Find out more here. Rules apply.

Entry to the Open Day is €5pp or €10 for a family.

Please Note:

There is no parking on site. There will be a shuttle bus service running from every 15 minutes from Ballincollig Primary Care Centre (P31 XN96) starting at 12 noon.

No pet dogs are allowed on site

About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity (HQ’ed on the Model Farm Road in Cork for historic reasons) dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For over 48 years we have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland with sight loss. All services are offered free of charge with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.

Services include: