Join Munster Rugby’s Jack Crowley at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day

30 August 2024
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Join Munster’s Jack Crowley at the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day, Saturday 31 August
Join Munster Rugby’s Jack Crowley at the Irish Guide Dog for the Blind Open Day from 12pm – 4pm on Saturday, 31st August at their Training Centre on Model Farm Road. The national
There will be tours of the facilities, grooming demos, and Guide and Assistance Dog demos, plus a PAWsome kids’ colouring competition!
Our Holiday Voucher Raffle will also take place with one winner being chosen. Find out more here. Rules apply.
Entry to the Open Day is €5pp or €10 for a family.
Please Note:
- There is no parking on site. There will be a shuttle bus service running from every 15 minutes from Ballincollig Primary Care Centre (P31 XN96) starting at 12 noon.
- No pet dogs are allowed on site
About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind
Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity (HQ’ed on the Model Farm Road in Cork for historic reasons) dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For over 48 years we have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland with sight loss. All services are offered free of charge with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.
Services include:
- The Guide Dog Programme for people who are blind or vision impaired
- The Assistance Dog Programme for families of children with autism
- Community Dog Programme
- Orientation and Mobility Training (Long Cane)
- Independent Living Skills Training
- The Child Mobility Programme