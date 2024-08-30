Cork County Council Library and Arts Service Announce New Book Clubs for Nursing Homes and Older People

30 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has launched a new initiative that will help to establish book clubs for older people in Nursing Homes and those attending Day Care Centres around Cork County.

The new free service was launched this week at Amberley Nursing Home and Cottages, one of the many centres that receive regular visits from the Council’s Mobile Library Service.

In recognition of different needs and preferences, multiple formats of books are available to choose from. These include audiobooks on CD, large print titles, quick reads (adult novellas, from popular authors with buff coloured paper for glare avoidance) and short story collections. It is also possible to download an e-book or e-audio book title through the “Borrowbox” app where font size can be customised to the readers preference.

Support will be available for activities personnel in Nursing Homes and Day Care Centres to help organise and set up the book club for their patrons. Books can be delivered by the Mobile Library, as part of its schedule or collected from the local library.

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service currently provides books for 75 Book Clubs around the county with the majority meeting monthly in a local branch library. It also provides books for a number of private book clubs as well as 70 children’s book clubs.

For further details and information, including a list of available titles, contact bookclubs@corkcoco.ie or call 021 4546499.