RAILWAY UPGRADE: Twin-tracking of Glounthaune to Midleton line begin next month following contract award

29 August 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Latest milestone in trebling of Cork Area Commuter Rail capacity, as part of EU funded programme

Iarnród Éireann has said that works to twin-track the Glounthaune to Midleton rail line will begin next month, following the award of a €29.5m contract for civil works to BAM Ireland under the wider project.

The contract will deliver a 10-kilometre second track on the Glounthaune to Midleton line under the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) Programme, a series of interrelated projects being undertaken by Iarnród Éireann to enhance the capacity of the Cork commuter rail network.

The Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme will deliver the heavy rail proposals contained within the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), developed by the National Transport Authority. Phase 1 of the programme is largely funded under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (EURRF). The construction and track works will begin next month (September 2024) and be complete in 2026.

Along with works on a new through platform at Kent Station, and new signalling across the full Cork Commuter network, the twin-tracking will facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increases, with the potential to treble existing service frequency to a 10-minute frequency on all Cork commuter routes in the future.

The Glounthaune to Midleton track works will include:

Fully twin-tracking the Glounthaune to Midleton line, over a distance of 10 kilometres

Associated track turnout and crossover works at Glounthaune, Carrigtwohill and Midleton, including two new crossovers at Midleton

New sidings / turnback facility at Midleton

Level crossing works

New cable containment routes

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers that works will begin on Monday 23rd September, and involve works which will impact some evening services as follows over an 18-month period:

Mondays to Wednesdays , from 23rd September to 18 th December 2024: Final train from Cork to Midleton 19:15hrs Final train from Midleton to Cork 19:45hrs Bus transfers will operate between Glounthaune and Midleton for later evening services

, from 23rd September to 18 December 2024: 2025: Further works will be advised for 2025 and early 2026.

Separate essential maintenance works to Cork Tunnel will also take place in September and October 2024, resulting in bus transfers between Mallow and Cork from 22:00hrs onwards Mondays to Thursdays between Monday 9th September and Thursday 31st October 2024 inclusive.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, welcomed the announcement of the commencement of the works, saying: “I am delighted to see continued progress on the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, which is the largest investment in the rail network in Cork in the history of the State. I was lucky to visit Cork City in May to announce a study on the development of eight new commuter stations which would have a transformative impact on the city, the surrounding metropolitan area, making it easier and faster for people to get in and out of the city by rail.

The double-tracking of the Glounthaune to Midleton line, along with signalling upgrades and the ongoing construction at Kent Station, is a clear indication that this programme is progressing at pace, ensuring that the first phase will be complete by 2026. Irish people like rail. We have seen that whenever we put in good public transport, and particularly good rail services, people flock to it. This major enhancement to this line will provide a faster, more reliable train service, encouraging more people out of their cars, which will ultimately benefit everyone because it will reduce congestion and make it better for those who do have to use their cars or vans in and around the city.”

James Lawless, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, said: “As a rail commuter myself, I understand the importance of frequent, reliable services. We have made great strides in improving the rail service in Cork in recent years, with daytime frequency doubling in 2022. Double-tracking the line between Glounthaune and Midleton will be crucial to enable further frequency and reliability improvements along the line.”

Hugh Creegan, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority said: “The twin tracking of the Glounthaune to Midleton line marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS). This project is a crucial step towards realizing our vision of a more connected and efficient public transport network for the region. By enabling the tripling of service frequency on the line, we take a significant step towards our goal of reaching 16 million passengers per annum on suburban rail in Cork.

For commuters in the area, this means shorter waiting times, more reliable services, and an overall improved travel experience. This development underscores our commitment to delivering a transport network that meets the growing needs of the community, while also supporting Cork’s long-term growth and sustainability goals.”

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said “I commend our Cork Area Commuter Rail team in ensuring that all three elements of the CACR Programme will now have physical works underway. Working with the NTA, and funded by the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, we have been able to swiftly implement a programme of investment that will bring transformative change to Cork’s rail and wider public transport network.”

Alasdair Henderson, Executive Director, BAM Ireland said “Our involvement in the Glounthaune to Midleton twin-track project underscores BAM Ireland’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and improved user experience. By enhancing rail network resilience through the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme, we are not only promoting eco-friendly transportation in Cork but also ensuring enhanced accessibility, efficiency, and comfort for all commuters. We’re delighted to be part of this transformative initiative that is shaping a more sustainable and connected future for generations to come.”

Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme:

The Cork Area Commuter Rail programme is a transformative rail improvement programme for the Cork rail network. Delivering increased train capacity and frequency, providing for more connected communities and a more sustainable transport network. The programme represents the largest ever investment in the Cork commuter rail network and will deliver the vision set out by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

Under CMATS the rail network will be developed to include train frequency and capacity to build to 16 million passenger journeys per annum, support modal shift from the private car and provide a high frequency north-east connection through the city. The Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme is being progressed through a number of separate but interrelated projects which will be delivered in specific work packages.

Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme Update:

Project Activities Kent Station Through Platform Project Construction began October 2023

Project completion expected end 2024 Signalling & Communications Project Main Contract awarded to Alstom

Project completion expected 2026 Glounthaune to Midleton Twin-Track Project Contract awarded to BAM Ireland, works commencing September 2024

Works completed 2026 New Stations, existing station improvements; New Fleet Depot; Electrification Multi-disciplinary Consultant (MDC) appointed May 2024.

Submission of Railway Order application (equivalent of planning application) to An Bord Pleanála expected end 2025.

Project Funding

Phase 1 of the CACR Programme is largely funded by the European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility, under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). This investment will provide for the construction of a through-platform at Kent Station, double-tracking between Glounthaune to Midleton, and re-signalling of the network. These projects will facilitate the future electrification of the Cork commuter rail network.

The Plan NRRP was developed to spur a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic supported by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. Ireland is expected to receive €988 million in grants under the Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the largest component of NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s response to the global pandemic. The aim is to help repair the immediate economic and social damage brought about by the pandemic and to prepare for a post-Covid Europe that is greener, more digital, more resilient and fit to face the future.