Increased Garda Mandatory Retirement Age Will Strengthen Community Safety in Cork – O’Shea

7 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael General Election Candidate said the change will help create stronger streets and safer communities

An increase in Garda mandatory retirement age from 60 to 62 will result in safer communities across Cork, Cork North West Fine Gael General Election Candidate Cllr. John Paul O’Shea has said.

The change comes into effect following the passage of a new Bill led by Justice Minister Helen McEntee earlier this year.

Cllr. O’Shea said: “I welcome this change in retirement age criteria, which will allow Gardaí in Cork County to continue to work until 62 if they wish. This increase, which was requested by the Garda Commissioner and associations, is reflective of the reality that people are living longer and often want to work in their careers for longer.

“The change is the latest of a number of significant Government measures to assist with the recruitment and retention of Garda members. Increased age entry from 35 to 50 and an increased weekly Garda training allowance will also contribute to reaching the Government target of a Garda workforce of 15,000 and beyond.

“Communities across Cork County will now feel the benefit of experienced members of An Garda Síochána. This will also provide more opportunities for newer recruits to learn from their experienced colleagues, strengthening the skillset, knowledge, and expertise throughout the force.

“We are committed to creating stronger streets and safer communities, and this is just one of many measures recently introduced by my colleague, Minister McEntee, to support Gardaí in Cork County and across the country.

“Fine Gael is ensuring our Gardaí are equipped with the necessary resources, technology and equipment to tackle crime, with recent additions inducing bodycams, facial recognition software, and additional riot gear. Legislative changes have been to tackle crime with tougher sentences now in place for knife crime, assault, harassment, and more.

“Gardaí in Cork County play such a crucial role in keeping our communities safe, making a positive impact in respect of all our lives, and I am delighted to see this change come into effect,” Cllr. O’Shea concluded.