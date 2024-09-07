Michelin-starred to take over Carrigaline pub for one special night

7 September 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

World-renowned Guest Chef Takashi Miyazaki (Chef and director of Ichigo Ichie Bistro) & Mike McGrath (Head chef Miyazaki) will travel to the suburbs later this month to bring their Japanese cooking skills to Mable Lane, Carrigaline

The eventbrite page says

“Join us on September 19th for an unforgettable evening at Mabel Lane, Carrigaline as we collaborate with for an exclusive kitchen takeover. Guests will indulge in a three-course food pairing experience, featuring Chef Takashi’s exquisite Japanese dishes crafted with the finest local Irish ingredients, perfectly paired with select wines. Arrival from 6:30 pm, and the event begins at 7:30 pm. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to savor the best of Japanese cuisine with an Irish twist in our first-ever Kitchen Takeover Event.”