Green Party Candidate Monica Oikeh Condemns Racially Motivated Attack in Cork City

7 September 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie Green Party candidate for Cork South Central, Dr. Monica Oikeh, has expressed her deep concern and disappointment following the racially motivated attack on an Indian student in Cork City. Dr. Monica, who has called Cork home for the past decade, shared her personal reflections on how the city’s sense of safety has diminished over recent years.

“It is disheartening that Cork, a city known for its inclusiveness, has witnessed such an incident. When I first moved to Cork 10 years ago after completing my studies in Dublin, I felt incredibly safe living in the heart of the city. I used to go out running or cycling at 5 am without any fear,” said Dr. Monica, recalling her time on Oliver Plunkett Street.

She added, “Unfortunately, in recent years, Cork is gradually becoming unsafe for many people. This is not the future we want for our city, especially as we prepare for the return of students with the new academic year.”

Dr. Monica emphasized the importance of ensuring that Cork remains a safe place for all residents, regardless of their background. “Everyone has the right to feel safe walking through the city, no matter the color of their skin. I sincerely hope the government will take swift action to implement measures that protect all individuals and restore a sense of security.”

As a candidate for Cork South Central, Dr. Monica pledges to advocate for policies that ensure Cork’s streets remain safe and welcoming for all.