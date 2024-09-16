Laser Pain Relief Clinic opens in Cork

16 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Physiotherapist, Shane Hennessy said we are on the cusp of a major chronic pain crisis in Ireland

Laser Medical, a Cork based company, has announced the opening of a new high powered laser clinic. The clinic, which is based in Ballincollig is the first of its kind in Munster and will offer treatment for pain relief, sports injuries, arthritis and women’s health.

Laser Medical opened last year and developed products for the Irish market that enable patients to manage chronic pain at home, a condition that is now affecting over one million people in Ireland. The company developed the Rx Laser Pro and the Rx Laser Pad which are used at home to manage pain relief. The products have been successfully trialled by people with arthritis related pain across Ireland, while a number of medical clinics in Cork have recommended the devices for patients.

Laser Medical is now expanding with the opening of the high powered laser clinic. This clinic is Doctor and Physiotherapist led and provides specialised therapeutic treatments that are evidence based, painless, non-surgical and suitable for a wide range of health conditions. The high powered laser machine is 15 times more powerful than conventional low power lasers, reaching deep into the tissue.

Laser Medical was founded by Shane Hennessy, a chartered physiotherapist who runs his own practice in Ballincollig, and by Dr Sarah Kingston, a GP with years of clinical experience treating patients with various painful conditions. During his varied career Shane has managed pain of elderly patients, having spent many years working in the nursing home sector. He’s also experienced in treating numerous conditions affecting young people, and has worked as team physio with elite sporting professionals. In setting up Laser Medical, Shane has joined forces with experts across the fields of science, medicine and product development.

Founder Shane Hennessy said: “The high power laser is one of the most technologically advanced medical treatments for pain relief, suppressing inflammation to accelerate healing. The treatment penetrates a high amount of light energy at different wavelengths deeply into the targeted area which gives many people incredible results. The treatment is FDA approved, extremely safe and has no side effects. We are on the cusp of a major chronic pain epidemic here in Ireland and we need to look at new ways of managing pain for people who need it.

“We have seen a significant interest in people looking for a way of managing chronic pain at home and they are delighted with the results they are seeing with our devices. There is an increasing number of clinical research studies within leading medical institutions worldwide each year, which prove the successful application of laser therapy for various health conditions. There is extensive research now emerging showing this therapy to be highly effective for safely managing pain and promoting healing. A treatment session typically takes 30 minutes and includes an initial consultation to discuss your specific needs. The treatment is covered by most health insurance companies, so depending on your policy some or all of the treatment cost may be redeemable.”

Laser Medical uses the Dolor Clast high power laser, which is a non-thermal but powerful laser which significantly increases the production of ATP (energy) at a cellular level within the mitochondria, through a process of photo biomodulation, which is one of the reasons for the many far-reaching benefits of this treatment. As the cells respond with improved metabolism, the result is more rapid healing of tissue damage, with reduced pain, inflammation and swelling, and release of muscle spasm and stiffness. High power laser therapy is a medical procedure, which is completely painless and non-invasive, and with no adverse side-effects or recovery time.