16 September 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Especially now many of us are doing hybrid roles where half of our working hours are spent at home, the commute to the workplace can feel like wasted time. However, it’s easier than you might think to utilise these minutes or hours to enhance your lifestyle. From entertainment to educational apps, look at our top things to do on your commute.

Listen to audio entertainment

Pulling out a book and concentrating on the words can be a challenge on crowded peak-time public transport, and is impossible for drivers and cyclists who need to keep their eyes on the road. Listening to audio entertainment is a great hands-free alternative and options go well beyond the nation’s radio stations.

Lose yourself in the latest story from your favourite author, expertly narrated by an actor. Alternatively, seek out podcasts which discuss your passions and dip into episodes as and when you feel like it. Most streaming services have a wide choice of audiobooks and podcasts.

Explore mindfulness apps

Prepare for a stressful work situation or unwind after a challenging shift with sessions from specially designed mindfulness apps. From short guided meditations to talks from experts offering top tips, these sessions will help you stay grounded throughout the day – whatever it may throw at you.

Some of the most highly praised mindfulness apps include Calm which connects you with the outdoors through gentle sounds and Headspace which has a new meditation topic every day.

Play mobile games and puzzles

Games and puzzles are an easy and entertaining way to wake up your brain in the morning or relax on your return. And, thanks to the astonishing diversity of smartphone apps, the choice is almost endless!

Keep it light with casino chance games like roulette and simple one-person races or quests, or test your logic with tessellating shapes and classic puzzles like crosswords, codewords and sudoku. You can match your mobile game to your mood, perhaps having several on the go at once.

Learn a new skill or language

Via Instagram, TikTok or YouTube you can watch videos of people doing a huge variety of skills, so use your commuting time to learn something practical. Discover how to do a range of DIY home upgrades, educate yourself on exercise techniques and nutrition or watch cooking tutorials. Masterclass is a wonderful website with multi-session lessons from the best in the business which is well worth the investment if you’re serious about developing your skill.

You could also learn a language, for fun or to elevate your upcoming holiday. Thanks to apps like Duolingo, you can pick up the essentials quickly, listen to authentic pronunciations and repeat any lessons that didn’t sink in the first time.