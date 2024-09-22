Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind: Win a 2025 Citroen

22 September 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle will see one lucky driver become the owner of a 2025 Citroën C4 PLUS Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 (Hybrid 48V)

Tickets cost just €5 and can be purchased online at www.guidedogs.ie or at events run locally by our nationwide volunteer fundraising Branches.

The draw takes place on 31 January 2025. Rules apply and can be viewed on the website.

Photos attached taken by Michael Donnelly Photography:

Irish Guide Dog for the Blind car raffle launch – Puppy Raisers Elizabeth & Róisín O’Donnell with Puppy in Training Wolf

Irish Guide Dog for the Blind Puppy in Training Wolf

Irish Guide Dog for the Blind Ambassador Dog Lottie

About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For over 48 years we have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland with sight loss. All services are offered free of charge with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.

Services include: