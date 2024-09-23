What Is the Best TV Streaming Service in Ireland?

23 September 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The era of watching TV through broadband connection is fast disappearing everywhere. Ireland is no exception. Many streaming services have cropped up recently. They give us access to more content than ever. With them, we can watch entertainment, sports, or anything else. They are also compatible with a range of devices. Movie streaming has never been simpler than this!

As with the rest of the world, the streaming service market in Ireland is dominated by big players. Two names worth mentioning are Netflix and Amazon Prime. However, there are also a ton of lesser-known but equally good options. These include services like Rakuten TV and Curzon Home Cinema.

Keep reading to discover the top streaming services in Ireland.

Netflix

Netflix is the most popular streaming service. There are plenty of reasons for that. The service has wowed everyone with its expanding collection of original programming. Other offerings worth mentioning include award-winning TV shows and movies. In recent years, Netflix has doubled its prices. However, it is still the favorite streaming service for many. This is primarily because of its vast content selection and user-friendly layout.

Netfix’s collection of video games has also witnessed major enhancements. It is the best option if you’re craving something new to watch. The service offers three plans. These are the Basic, Standard, and Premium. These cost €8.99, €14.99, and €20.99 respectively.

Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is a TVOD or transactional video-on-demand service. You choose a movie that you want to watch and pay for it. Purchasing movies in this way has an advantage. It lets you access the newest stuff with their DVD and Blu-ray release.

Rakuten TV provides rental and digital purchase options for major movie releases. Not only that, but it also has an enormous back catalog of library titles. The great thing is that you don’t need to pay to watch everything on Rakuten TV. It also operates on AVOD or advertising VOD section Rakuten TV Free. Rakuten TV Free has an impressive selection of B-movies, sports, and TV shows. Rakuten TV has a $4.99/month subscription for ad-supported content and $9.99/month for an ad-free plus pass.

Amazon Prime Video

One of the streaming services that stands tall in Ireland and the rest of the world is Amazon

Prime Video. There are many reasons for this. The first is its solid original programming content. Here, the animation category deserves a special mention. Besides, Amazon’s collection of movies and TV shows is a haven for every movie-lover.

The streaming service also scores over its competitors with its huge catalog of free ad-supported TV. Amazon offers it through its Freevee and its own platform. All this, combined with a cost-effective price tag, makes Amazon Prime Video a great choice for almost anyone.

The service can be accessed through a monthly subscription. Alternatively, users can join Amazon Prime membership and access Prime Video as one of the membership benefits.

Curzon Home Cinema

Curzon Home Cinema is definitely one of the lesser-known gems when it comes to streaming services. It offers access to movies through rentals. The services release the movies on the same day when they are available in the cinemas. This streaming service is limited to Ireland and the UK. Curzon Home Cinema has various classic and brand-new releases, among other movies. No subscription is needed, and films are rented on a ‘per film’ basis. When your payment is confirmed, you can access your rental in the My Library area. You can view the film across all connected devices.

The rental is available for 30 days in your account. This time window begins when you download the film or press play. You have 48 hours to watch the movie. At this time, you can watch it as many times as you wish.

Watching Movies through Streaming Services

Movies through streaming services can be viewed on various devices. These include smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. However, if you want a true theatre-like experience at home, streaming movies through your smart TV is the best choice. But not every TV has access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. In such cases, it is worthwhile to invest in a streaming stick or box. You can plug this gadget into the back of your TV in an HDMI socket. Then, connect to the internet and stream freely. Here’s a list of some of the best streaming sticks and boxes.

Amazon Firestick

Firestick 4K Max is a powerful streaming device, with huge 16GB of storage and 4K resolution. It supports Dolby Vision and other HDR surround-sound formats. Suffice it to say that it gives a beautiful streaming experience. The Alexa Voice Enhanced remote has various buttons for greater control over the TV.

The streaming stick has an easy-to-use setup. The only issue that users sometimes face is buffering. If you find that your Firestick just keeps loading, restarting it and checking your internet speed will help fix the problem. Otherwise, the streaming stick, with its support for major streaming services, gives one of the best viewing experiences.

Roku Streaming Stick

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a user-friendly interface and remote controls for adjusting power, volume, and voice support. The Roku Channel, which is available through the streaming stick, provides hours of free content. It also offers support for various streaming apps like Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

The Roku Streaming Stick gives an impeccably smooth performance. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Thus, users can enjoy flawless streaming.

Chromecast With Google TV

The new Chromecast with Google TV offers support for Dolby Atmos. Its remote control with Google Assistant and Google TV interface offers a great way to search and discover diverse content. Moreover, the streaming device also supports Google Stadia. It means that you can it use for gaming and streaming.

Content can be watched in 4K. It also has a wide HDR support. Users can connect the device’s remote with Bluetooth earphones for private listening.

Summing up

Ireland has some of the most popular and best streaming services. With them, it’s easy to access your favorite content as well as discover new ones. Most of the streaming services are compatible with a wide range of devices. So, browse through the list above, choose one, and get ready to have an exciting streaming experience.