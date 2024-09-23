Unlock Your Best Locks: Crafting the Perfect Hair Care Routine for Healthy Hair!

23 September 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Unless you have made the decision to shave off all your hair, you need to have a haircare routine that keeps your locks looking good. Now, because a lot goes into hair care, finding a hair care routine that actually works may prove to be a task that you just might not be quite up to! Here is the good news: you can create a hair care routine in a few simple steps. So, let’s get into it!

Define Your Hair Goals

What do you want from your hair? Do you want it to be shiny and all-natural? Do you want to cut down on that out-of-control frizz? Do you want big curls? Do you want it to recover from some damage? Knowing the answers to these questions will help you create a hair care routine that will help you accomplish your goals.

What Is Your Lifestyle Like?

Having a 10-step hair care system is not something you can do when you have kids tearing around the house, work, and a whole life to live. So, we do what we have to do to look good and make sure our hair is in optimal health. (That may mean using two-in-one products, and dry shampoo is simply non-negotiable).

What Kind of Head of Hair Do You Have?

So, what kind of hair do you have? Is it straight, wavy, curly, or coily? Do you have different textures on one head of hair? Or maybe your hair has some damage after going toe-to-toe with some hot styling tools or bleach. Or maybe your scalp needs some TLC due to some skin issue like eczema. You have to take these factors into consideration before getting some hair care, and maybe consider taking a hair care test!

Product Shopping Spree: What You Need

Alright, let’s get to the fun part—shopping for your hair care essentials! No haircare routine is complete without some products. And when product shopping, you want to go for a brand that has an extensive and diverse product range, one that has great reviews, transparent ingredients, and sources their ingredients ethically without testing on animals. Millies is one great example of such a great hair care brand, and it can definitely become that one-stop shop for all your hair care needs. Here’s a quick checklist of must-haves to kickstart your hair care routine:

Have a good brush/wide-tooth comb, preferably one with great reviews, to get those tangles out.

Go for a Sulphate-free shampoo that matches your hair and helps you achieve your goals.

Nobody wants dry, parched hair, so get a good conditioner that doesn’t weigh down fine hair and packs in the moisture with thick strands.

Get a leave-in conditioner to really tame that frizz and moisturise the hair.

If you have curly or coarse hair, moisturiser will keep those curls tight and right.

Finish off your hair care arsenal with a killer styling product that fits your hair type. Think styling creams, mousse, or gels for sleek styles or sea salt spray for a touch of beachy waves!

Some Practical Steps

Daily Care: Before you start your day, brush through your hair and take care of those tangles. Apply a lightweight leave-in conditioner. Wash Days: Wash and condition your hair 1–3 times each week, depending on how active you are and how your hair & scalp adapts. Styling: Style your hair how you want to! You can let your natural texture shine or opt for a heat style sometimes. Regular Maintenance: Keep your hair as fresh as your new routine with a trim every 6–8 weeks.

The Perfect Hair Routine For Your Head Of Hair

There you have it! A guide to give you that perfect head of hair that is tailor-made. Go out and create some locks that will have people awestruck!