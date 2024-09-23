Modern Mexican restaurant/take-away ‘Zambrero’ Opens In Little Island, Cork

23 September 2024

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Zambrero, the Mexican-inspired, fresh food restaurant, is pleased to announce its newest store at Eastgate Business Park, Little Island, Cork, opening on Monday, 23rd September.

Zambrero Little Island represents an exciting new addition to the lunch and dinner offering in the area, with a menu featuring a range of burritos, bowls and nachos with tasty protein options and a variety of fillings and sauces as well as vegan and vegetarian options. The new location will open with franchisee Shane Cantillon at the helm, and will create 10 new jobs for the area.

The opening of the new store coincides with Zambrero’s global celebration of reaching a milestone of 300 locations in countries including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

To mark this special occasion, on Wednesday September 25th, the first 300 customers at Zambrero Little Island will be treated to a complimentary Chicken Chipotle burrito, a delectable new addition to Zambrero’s menu.

Darragh Fanning, General Manager of Zambrero in Ireland, said, “We’re so grateful to the people of Cork who’ve given us such a warm welcome since we opened our first location in Cork at Dennehys Cross in 2017 and again when we opened our second one in Douglas Village Shopping Centre last year. The community has embraced the brand and shown that they love our food and our ethos. We’re delighted to open our third location in Cork in partnership with our local franchisee Shane Cantillon and look forward to seeing you in Little Island.”

Former Leinster and Connacht rugby player Darragh Fanning introduced the Zambrero brand to Ireland in 2016, following his experience assisting his friend and teammate Shaun McCarthy in establishing two locations in Australia. The opening of the Little Island branch marks the 26th Zambrero location in Ireland with plans for further expansion in 2025.

In addition to serving healthy Mexican cuisine, Zambrero remains committed to its Plate 4 Plate initiative. This initiative ensures that for every burrito or bowl purchased, a meal is donated to individuals in need through Zambrero’s partner, Rise Against Hunger. By dining at Zambrero Little Island, customers can contribute to the fight against global hunger through this impactful program.

The new store in Little Island, Cork, will open each day from 9am until 9 pm Monday through Sunday.

The new store in Little Island, Cork, will open each day from 9am until 9 pm Monday through Sunday.