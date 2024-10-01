What is uPVC and why is  it worth your attention?

1 October 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

uPVC stands for Unplasticised Polyvinyl Chloride, a type of plastic that is rigid, durable, and resistant to weathering. Unlike PVC (which is plasticised and flexible), uPVC is not softened by adding plasticisers, making it the perfect material for windows and doors. It offers an array of benefits that make it a standout option in modern construction.

Unlike wooden windows that can rot or aluminium windows that may corrode over time, uPVC is highly resistant to external factors such as moisture, air pollution, and temperature fluctuations. These characteristics have made uPVC windows an attractive option for homeowners in various climates, ensuring long-term durability and performance.

Why homeowners love uPVC windows

One of the primary reasons for the growing popularity of uPVC windows is their superior energy efficiency. Buildings lose a significant amount of heat through windows, and inefficient windows can cause energy bills to skyrocket. uPVC windows, however, have excellent insulation properties. The material itself doesn’t conduct heat, and combined with double or triple glazing, uPVC windows can dramatically reduce heat loss.

uPVC windows are incredibly low maintenance. They don’t need painting or special treatments to maintain their finish. A simple clean with soapy water is usually enough to keep them looking brand new. This makes uPVC windows a fantastic choice for homeowners who prefer a long-lasting solution without the added effort of regular upkeep.

When compared to alternatives like wood or aluminium, uPVC windows are typically much more affordable. Despite the lower price tag, uPVC windows don’t compromise on quality or durability, making them a cost-effective option for both new builds and renovation projects.

In addition to being energy-efficient and low-maintenance, uPVC windows also offer excellent security features. The frames are strong and robust, often reinforced with steel, making them resistant to forced entry.

Windows from Poland – how do they compare?

Windows from Poland have gained international recognition for their excellent quality and competitive pricing. Polish manufacturers have become leaders in producing high-performance windows, particularly in the uPVC category. These windows are built to stringent European standards, ensuring top-notch quality and reliability.

Here are a few reasons why windows from Poland are making waves in the industry:

Polish manufacturers invest in the latest window technologies, incorporating multi-chamber frames, energy-efficient glazing, and reinforced security features

Windows from Poland tend to be more affordable than those from other countries, without sacrificing quality.

Polish window manufacturers offer a high level of customisation, providing tailored solutions for every project

The rise of Fenbro in the window market

As a leading provider of uPVC windows and doors, Fenbro has become a trusted name for homeowners looking to upgrade their windows. Known for supplying high-quality windows from Poland, Fenbro stands out due to their products’ superior craftsmanship, energy efficiency, and affordability. Fenbro offers a range of uPVC windows and composite doors that are designed to meet the needs of modern homes.

Looking for windows from Poland? Fenbro has the expertise and products to ensure your home is both stylish and functional. If you’re considering upgrading your windows or doors, it’s worth exploring the benefits that uPVC windows can bring to your home.