Focus Ireland’s Cork “Sleeping out for Shine a Light”

1 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

Focus Ireland is calling on Cork business leaders to unite to help end the nation’s homelessness crisis by sleeping out for Shine a Light on October 11.

The charity issued an open letter signed by Pat Dennigan, Focus Ireland CEO, and supported by Bord Gáis Energy, addressed to the heads of all Irish business organisations. It asks them to “use their resources and innovative capabilities” to make a practical impact on Ireland’s housing and homelessness issue, and to lead by example this October 11 for Shine A Light, by taking part in a sleep out.

Mr Dennigan said that, “Sleeping out for one night is not the same as experiencing homelessness but it is a chance for people to show they care and stand in solidarity with over 14,429 people now homeless in Ireland.”

The number of people supported by Focus Ireland, rose by almost 2,000 or more than 12% last year. In 2023, the charity supported 680 households in Cork who were homeless or at risk of homelessness. At the end of February 2024, there were 569 adults homeless in Cork and 183 children officially recognised as homeless in Cork and Kerry. Focus Ireland began work in Cork in 2007 and now provides 152 homes throughout the city and county, through the Focus Housing Association in close partnership with local authorities.

In the letter to business leaders, Mr Dennigan said homelessness is “one of the most pressing social issues facing Ireland today,” describing the most recent homelessness figures as “heartbreaking”. He also highlighted the fact that despite Ireland’s current economic prosperity, homelessness in Ireland is now higher than at any point in recent history.

In response to the crisis, Focus Ireland, supported by Bord Gáis Energy, is calling for Ireland’s business leaders and the wider community to unite for Shine A Light on October 11, to create “a national day of empathy and action” for those living in hidden homelessness. Business leaders are being asked to sign up for an official Shine A Light sleep out fundraising event in Cork City Gaol or TU Dublin, Grangegorman, and to challenge a colleague or peer to join them. Businesses are also encouraged to organise a Workplace Sleep Out on their own premises for employees.

A team from the Cork based data company Cloudera have already signed up to take part in the Cork City Goal sleepout. Nationally, social media giant Meta along with global engineering and construction company John Sisk & Son were among the first to pledge support for the event, with companies from all sectors across Ireland expected to follow suit over the coming weeks.

“By shining a light on this critical issue and raising vital funds to help take more people out of homelessness, together we can help reassure people experiencing homelessness that they are not forgotten,” Mr Dennigan said.

The latest Department of Housing report shows that 14,429 people are currently accessing emergency accommodation across the country, including more than 2,090 families and 4,401 children. In the last 12 months, there has been an increase of 1,582 people (12%) in emergency accommodation. The majority of those experiencing homelessness are staying in unsuitable emergency accommodation such as hostels or hotels. These are not homes; they are often overcrowded, noisy environments lacking privacy or security, where people struggle to rebuild their lives.

Mr Dennigan commented on the fact that children growing up without stable housing are particularly impacted, experiencing severe setbacks in their education, health and overall well-being. For children of school-going age, homelessness can impact their ability to build friendships, as they don’t have the same home based opportunities to host playdates or parties as other children their age. Furthermore, without proper support, children living in emergency accommodation can experience malnutrition, developmental delays, psychological issues and devastating lifelong consequences.

Speaking about the call for the business community to shine a light on the issue and take action to help end homelessness, Dave Kirwan, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy, said, “As business leaders, I believe our responsibility goes beyond our corporate walls to the communities we serve. I encourage CEOs, managing directors and senior executives to join me in the annual Shine A Light Business Leader Sleep Out on October 11. It’s not just about stepping outside our comfort zone for a night, it’s about raising vital funds for Focus Ireland, who are providing workable solutions to the problem. It’s also an opportunity to have meaningful conversations with colleagues and peers about this critical issue. By participating in Shine A Light, we can amplify our collective voice and influence, take our own practical action to help, and contribute to creating a fairer future for all. It has been our privilege to support Focus Ireland’s Shine A Light event since 2018. We cannot stress enough the importance of Focus Ireland’s work tackling homelessness.”

Focus Ireland annually delivers more than 100 services across the country supporting over 16,000 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Demand for the charity’s services is at an all time high and funding support is needed now more than ever.

Denis O’Sullivan, Director of Assets at Bord Gáis Energy in Cork, said: “I’m incredibly proud that Bord Gáis Energy is once again sponsoring Focus Ireland’s Shine A Light sleep out event. Although tackling homelessness can feel overwhelming, the sleep out shows that we can all make a meaningful impact. Since Bord Gáis Energy began our sponsorship in 2018, I’ve had the privilege of participating several times at various sleep out locations across the county. While it wasn’t usually the most comfortable night, it was always a truly meaningful and humbling experience. Alongside my team in Cork and my Bord Gáis Energy colleagues throughout the country, we gained a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness, raised crucial funds for Focus Ireland, and, most importantly, stood together in solidarity.

“This October 11th, we’re aiming for our biggest turnout yet, and I’m hopeful that the business community and leaders of Cork will join us at this year’s sleep out location, Cork City Gaol. By participating in Shine A Light, we not only support a vital cause but also foster important discussions about this pressing issue. Let’s unite to make a real difference and set a new standard for collective action in Cork and beyond.”

How businesses can help:

Sign up to ‘sleep out against homelessness’ on Shine A Light on Friday October 11 in Cork City Gaol or TU Dublin Grangegorman and fundraise for Focus Ireland. Encourage your colleagues and fellow business leaders to join you at a Shine A Light event on Friday October 11. Organise your own Workplace Sleep Out to educate and engage your employees as part of your CSR initiatives.

To sign up to take part in Shine A Light or find more information, please visit shinealight.focusireland.ie