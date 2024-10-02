Ireland’s housing crisis is also affecting former Army and Naval Personnel

2 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Irish Defence Forces veterans’ charity, ONE (Óglaigh Náisiúnta Na hÉireann, the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel) has called for the development of a comprehensive Veterans’ Policy and the creation of an Office of Veterans’ Affairs.

The call comes as ONE’s 2024 Annual Report reveals a stark funding gap of €860,000 for the year ahead. The charity requires approximately €1.5 million to maintain its housing and mental health services, but with only €640,000 (42%) expected from state funding, it is increasingly reliant on public donations, partnerships, and fundraising to continue supporting homeless veterans and those in need of mental health services.

Speaking at the charities Annual Convention on Saturday, CEO of ONE, Cormac Kirwan said:

“The establishment of an Office of Veterans’ Affairs is an essential step to ensuring that Irish veterans receive the support and recognition they deserve. Our veterans have served this country with honour, and urgently need the structured and sustainable support required to rebuild their lives.”

The funding challenge comes at a critical time, as the cost of homelessness continues to rise. According to research by Ryan & McConnell (2015) and estimates from Focus Ireland (2023), the cost of supporting a homeless person in Ireland is approximately €32,000 – €34,000 per year. This is in contrast to ONE’s model which offers a more cost-effective solution, with the annual cost of housing and supporting a homeless veteran estimated at €10,500 outside Dublin and €14,300 within the capital, net of contributions by residents.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the charities 2024 Fuchsia Appeal and the unveiling of its 2024 Annual Report, which highlights the lack of specific state funding for its homes outside Dublin, and the growing demand for its mental health services which has placed an even greater strain on the charity’s resources.

In response to these challenges, ONE is renewing its call for a formal Office of Veterans’ Affairs and a National Veterans’ Policy, which would provide structured support for Ireland’s veterans. The Commission on the Defence Forces’ 2022 report endorsed the establishment of an Office of Veterans’ Affairs and ONE is urging the government to prioritise the implementation of this body to ensure that veterans receive the dedicated support they deserve.

ONE is a registered Irish charity with their main objective to support the needs of Irish veterans by the provision of accommodation to homeless and other veterans in need of such domestic accommodation in its Veterans’ Homes and the provision of other advice and support, in particular Mental Health advice, to veterans through its nationwide network. The charity’s ONE75 Strategic Plan, which guides its efforts through to its 75th anniversary in 2026, outlines a roadmap for increasing its housing stock, expanding mental health services, and securing greater financial stability while highlighting a significant funding gap that threatens its ability to support homeless veterans and provide essential mental health services.

Earlier this week, the organisation announced plans for 5 additional Veterans homes By 2026, as well as 2 new Veteran Support Officers (VSO's) and the establishment of a permanent 24/7 Veterans support helpline. The annual Fuchsia Appeal was first launched in 2009 and serves as a key fundraiser for ONE's essential services. The fuchsia was chosen as the fundraising emblem due to its presence across all of Ireland. The flower, commonly known as Deora Dé or God's Tears, serves as a reminder of home for all service personnel. The Fuchsia Badge is now sold as part of the Appeal to fund supports services and help ensure that No Irish Veteran is Left Behind. Donations to the 2024 Fuchsia Appeal can be made here.