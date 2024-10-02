EAST CORK: Hotel receives ‘One Michelin Key’ award

2 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The five-star Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork has been awarded a One Michelin Key distinction at the Michelin Guide Great Britian & Ireland awards ceremony of October 1st, 2024. One of only 14 properties in Ireland and just 72 properties in Ireland and the UK to receive the distinction. Castlemartyr Resort also holds two Michelin Stars for their restaurant Terre.

The Michelin Key is awarded to hotels that meet an excellent standard in five considerations including architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the guest experience.

Castlemartyr Resort General Manager Brendan Comerford said,

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award. It’s a testament to the continued passion and dedication to customer service from our team. We pride ourselves on offering a bespoke Cork experience here at Castlemartyr Resort. From the warm, personal welcome guests receive, being immersed in the historic landscapes and grounds, to our resort pursuits and exquisite dining, we strive to continually elevate and evolve the guest experience. This Michelin Key award is as important to our staff as it is to the guests welcomed.”

Castlemartyr Resort is part of the Mayrange Hospitality Group, owned by Dr. Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, the Singaporean owners both of whom have strong ties to Ireland.