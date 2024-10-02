Insurance broker is new sleeve sponsor

2 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

One of Ireland’s largest insurance brokers will be the organisation’s first ever sleeve sponsor

Cork GAA has announced that McCarthy Insurance Group is its first ever sleeve sponsor on all official home and away jerseys. McCarthy Insurance Group, which is the Cork County Football Leagues and Championship sponsor, is enhancing the partnership to include intercounty teams through this new initiative.

The announcement was made at this month’s Cork GAA County Meeting, which was held at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh last evening.

McCarthy Insurance Group was founded in Fermoy, Co Cork in 1952 and has 16 branches throughout Ireland with nine branches in Cork County.

Cork GAA’s Chairperson, Pat Horgan said: “Cork GAA has community at the heart of everything we do, so we were thrilled last year to partner with McCarthy Insurance Group, a company that has been a long-standing community supporter in Cork. The success of the partnership has resulted in a further agreement and this year it’s extended to include our first ever sleeve sponsor. The company’s logo will be clearly displayed on the sleeves of the 2025 senior, U20 and minor football and hurling home and away jerseys, which will be launched later this month.”

CEO of McCarthy Insurance Group, Brendan Harrington added: “The Cork GAA partnership was the perfect fit for McCarthy Insurance Group as the organisation plays a crucial role in so many communities around Cork. We built our business on serving local communities and are delighted to continue and enhance our support of Cork GAA. We are really looking forward to seeing our logo on the sleeves for the upcoming season.”