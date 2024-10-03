€175,000 Government funding for Cork walking trails

3 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed more than €175,000 in funding for walking trails in Co Cork.

The Government has announced a total of €1 million in investment in 517 outdoor walking trails across the country.

In Cork, 21 trail management organisations are set to receive some €175,000 for the upgrading and maintenance of walkways throughout the county.

Welcoming the announcement Deputy O’Sullivan said: “I’m delighted to see the Government announce €1 million to support and improve walking trails across the country as part of the ‘Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors’ Initiative’.

“Our beautiful walking trails in Co Cork are set to receive an investment of more than €175,000. That will encourage more outdoors activities and boost tourism. It includes €35,000 for the Sheep’s Head Way.

“Our walkways and outdoor trails are hugely important from both a public health perspective and an economic perspective.

“Fianna Fáil in Government will continue to prioritise improving local and rural amenities and infrastructure.”

Nationwide, some 203 community groups will receive grants ranging from €1,500-€35,000 for the development and upgrade of their local trails.

For the first, funding is also being provided under the scheme to support groups to promote their trails as tourist attractions.