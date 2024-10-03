Coca Cola donates €8,085 to Cork Homeless charity

3 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Coca-Cola Company and its strategic bottling partner Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland have announced the 18 non-profit organisations from across the island of Ireland that have received a share of this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund. A total of €200,000 in grants were once again made available to youth groups working to empower young people through transformative programmes of learning and sustainable development.

The successful non-profit organisation from Cork is Cork Foyer, receiving €8,085 in funding.

Cork Foyer provides medium-term supported accommodation for 20 young people between the ages of 18-25 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The funding will support ‘The Foyer Summer Programme’, which aims to give residents a chance to continue to upskill during the break from their internal training over the summer months.

Now in its 14th year, the initiative continues its commitment to fostering education, employability, and environmental leadership among young people aged 16-25. This is the second consecutive year that €200K in grants has been made available through the Fund, enabling a greater number of community-based projects to inspire and empower the next generation to become skilled and engaged citizens.

In the Republic of Ireland, ten recipient organisations were selected to receive grants between €8,000 and €15,000. These included Cork Foyer (Cork), Gaiety School of Acting (Louth), Way 2 Work Ireland (Dublin), STAR Tuam (Galway), The Acorn Project – Youth Work Ireland Midlands (Offaly), Engage in Education (Limerick), Student Volunteer Ireland (Limerick), Mayo North East (Mayo), Aiseiri (Kilkenny), and Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre (Donegal).

In Northern Ireland, eight youth organisations received grants between £6,500 and £12,500. These included Monkstown Boxing Club (Antrim), BCT NI C.I.C (Antrim), NI Youth Forum (Antrim), St Patrick’s Youth Club Keady (Armagh), Diverse Youth NI (Belfast), R.E.A.C.H Across (Derry), Willowfield Parish Community Association (Down), and Kilkeel Parish Bridge Association Limited (Newry).

Speaking about the importance of grant schemes such as the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, Coca-Cola Ireland Country Manager, Agnese Filippi, said: “We are delighted to announce this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients. Together with our bottling partners, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, we have made €200K in grants available, broadening the impact we can achieve with the Fund.

“This year’s applications highlighted the essential role that community resources play in empowering young people to build a better future for themselves. From initiatives that support education and personal development, to those enabling sustainable development and climate action, the diversity and creativity of the projects is truly remarkable. We would like to thank every organisation that applied this year and commend their efforts in making a lasting difference in their local communities.”

Davide Franzetti, General Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland went on to say: “We have seen firsthand the incredible resilience and passion for positive change among the young people across the island of Ireland. The goal of this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund was to play a role in fostering that ambition, helping to equip these future leaders with the resources and supports they need to thrive in their local communities.

“The projects recognised this year are examples of initiatives that empower young people through education, personal development and sustainable development. From creating new learning opportunities to addressing food insecurity, these community-based organisations are shaping the future of our young people in a profound way.”

Operated in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF), Lucy Masterson, Chief Executive closed by saying: “As a longstanding partner of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, we are delighted to announce the Fund’s support for 18 outstanding community organisations working to improve the future of young people.

“The volume of high-quality applications this year underscores the essential role that youth services play across the island of Ireland. We’re excited to see the community-wide impact these innovative and inclusive projects will have.”

Over the past 14 years, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund has awarded more than €1.7 million to 182 non-profit organisations, making a significant impact in communities across the island of Ireland.