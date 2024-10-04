A Cork person has won €500,000 in the monthly Prizebonds draw

4 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The monthly Sept Prize Bond Star Prize of €500,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number IT218290 held in County Cork. The lucky bond was purchased in 2008.

The weekly prize of €50,000 goes to Prize Bond number AMA600743 held in County Galway. The bond was purchased in 2018.

There were over 9,038 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €1,254,700.

In addition to a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 20 of €1,000 and 20 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie. The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.