John Spillane to perform in West Cork

4 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare proudly launches ‘Together at the Hall’, a free mental health and wellbeing community event, coming to Atkins Hall, Dunmanway from 4-6 October.

As part of the month-long West Cork Feel Good Festival, ‘Together at the Hall’ will feature an exciting series of events for the whole family to enjoy. Expect an exciting line-up of entertainment, recreational activities, and information stands provided by local community groups and organisations. The event aims to foster a sense of community and raise awareness on the support services available to promote minding your mental health and wellbeing.

Stop by Atkins Hall from Friday 4th October – Sunday 6th October, for a wide variety of showcases and performances for the whole family to enjoy.

· On Friday, 4 October from 7pm – 9pm, Atkins Hall will be filled with a vibrant showcase of mental health organisations showcasing their resources and supports. There will also be live music and other surprises to enjoy.

· On Saturday, 5 October 7pm: Musician Ger Wolfe joined by the Dunmanway Community Choir will entertain the crowds with his traditional and contemporary folk music. Following the concert, he will officially launch a captivating short documentary film that delves into the history of the ‘West Cork Feelgood Festival’.

· On Sunday, 6 October from 2 -5pm: Singer-songwriter John Spillane and friends will bring events to a close with a magical live performance not to be missed.

For further details of the full programme of events, please visit: www.musicalive.ie/west-cork-feel-good-festival

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll is encouraging the whole family to attend ‘Together at the Hall’ from 4-6 October, saying: “’Together at the Hall’ provides our community with the fantastic opportunity to join together with one another. Not only will the whole family enjoy music and fun activities, but there will also be plenty of opportunities to interact with a wide variety of mental health supports.”

Julie O Neill, Head of Mental Health Services at HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, is encouraging all to get involved with ‘Together at the Hall’, adding: ‘Together at the Hall’ provides the people of West Cork and further afield the opportunity to connect with one another and enjoy some of the wonderful events and engaging workshops on offer. This event allows us to showcase the mental health supports available, whilst opening up conversations on the importance of mental and physical wellbeing. By collaboratively organising events like this we are working towards breaking down stigmas that can be so damaging to our communities and we are focusing on building positive mental health awareness”.

Gabrielle O’Keeffe, Head of Health Wellbeing and Strategy, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said: “All are welcome to join us for ‘Together at the Hall’ in Dunmanway from 4-6 October, where you will have the opportunity to learn more about what we can all to do improve our mental health and wellbeing. We will have a wide range of stalls showcasing the diverse range of mental health and wellbeing support services that are available for all – please bring the whole family together to enjoy ‘Together and the Hall’”.

Martin Ryan, HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, said: We are delighted to partner with Music Alive to bring ‘Together at the Hall’ to West Cork for the first time. We will be showcasing some the supports that are available to the public, with stalls from national and local organisations working on mental health supports. All ages are welcome to join in on the day, which forms part of our overall suicide prevention strategy (Connecting for Life Cork) – committing to highlight and showcase services through community events to address stigma and other barriers that might stop people seeking help”.

Barbara MacCarthy from Music Alive, welcomed the launch of ‘Together at the Hall’, saying: “We are delighted to build on our ongoing partnership with the HSE/Cork Mental Health Services for the ‘Together at the Hall’ events. This is the 12th year of the Feel-good festival and this event is a significant addition to our programme. We have been collaborating on this event with Dunmanway Family Resource Centre, Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, Connecting for Life, Cork South Community Work Department and Health Promotion & Improvement. We look forward to welcoming you to Atkins Hall for what promises to be an unforgettable day of music, fun and community, whilst also raising awareness of the wide variety of mental health related community supports around west Cork”.

John Spillane, Singer-Songwriter is encouraging the wider community to get involved with the events “I am delighted to be returning to the West Cork Feel Good Festival, as part of the ‘Together at the Hall’ weekend in Dunmanway. I have seen over the years through my collaborations with organisations like MusicAlive that music and the arts can be of real benefit to people who may be struggling with mental health difficulties. Just look at how important music was during Covid in helping lift us out of the darkness. I will be singing songs in English and Irish in Dunmanway, so drop in and sing along at the Gaelic hit factory on the 6th. Fair play & well done everyone!”

‘Together at the Hall’ is organised by HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, and Music Alive as part of The West Cork Feel Good Festival in partnership with Connecting for Life, Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, and Dunmanway Family Resource Centre.