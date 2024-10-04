New Cultural Heritage Award in honour of Micheál Ó Muircheartaig

4 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin TD has attended the launch of the ‘Gradam Dúchais – Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Intangible Cultural Heritage Award’ at the Camogie Grounds, Castle Road, Blackrock, Cork, T12 E9XF.

The Tánaiste launcheed new Cultural Heritage Award in honour of Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh. A new Heritage Council award in honour of the legendary GAA commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh. The ‘Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh – Gradam Dúchais’, or Intangible Cultural Heritage Award, is being given to a group whose 2024 National Heritage Week event encouraged a greater appreciation of our traditions, crafts, skills, customs and practices.

The Maharees Conservation Association from Co. Kerry were announced as inaugural winners today for their Currach Making demonstration during National Heritage Week with the O’Leary family, who have been making currachs in Maharees for five generations. Those who attended their event learned how the currachs have connected and sustained the communities living in Maharees and around the Tralee Bay area.