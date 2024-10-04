HEALTH: Shortage of GPs in North Cork towns

4 October 2024

By Tom Collins

Lack of access to GP services causing anger for people in north Cork

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor has said people are not able to access day to day healthcare services due to a shortage of GPs services in north Cork.

The Cork East TD told the Dáil that local constituents in North Cork had told him of their difficulties accessing health services, especially in areas like Rathcormac and Mitchelstown.

“I’m meeting so many people who cannot get an appointment with their local GP, whether it’s a young person who has an autoimmune disease or older people who desperately need a health check-up,” Deputy O’Connor said.

“This is a huge issue in north Cork for the constituents I represent. It matters to local people and to the people I’ve spoken to who are emotive about this. They’re angry and they’re right to be.”

He called on the Minister for Health to examine the issue of accessing day-to-day health care services as well as out-of-hour care services in north Cork.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told Deputy O’Connor in response that he wants to deliver affordable, quality universal healthcare and that he will review the situation.