EAST CORK: Where to apply for State Flood funding

4 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

‘Individual Property Protection (IPP)’ Scheme to Open for Applications in Midleton and Castlemartyr and Killeagh, East Cork

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll has welcomed funding for a new flood mitigation scheme for properties in Midleton and East Cork that flooded during Storm Babet.

Kieran O’Donnell TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, announced €5.8 million in funding for Cork County Council to install Individual Property Protection measures to some 920 homeowners and business owners.

The Midleton and East Cork Individual Property Protection Scheme, which is funded by the Office of Public Works, will open for applications this Monday, the 7th of October 2024. It will provide measures such as flood gates to mitigate the risk associated with the entry of flood waters through doors or other openings.

Cork County Council has developed an online application portal and applications will be accepted from noon next Monday. Eligible properties will be inspected by an independent engineer who will assess if the property is suitable for Individual Property Protection (IPP) measures. The scheme will be open for applications for one month from the launch date, until noon on Monday the 11th of November 2024.

There will be two delivery models for people whose properties flooded during Storm Babet. The main delivery model will be a local authority delivered model with Cork County Council managing the sourcing and installation of the flood mitigation measures. This model will require no outlay from the property owner. Property owners who have already bought and installed appropriate IPP measures since Storm Babet can avail of a grant scheme where they will be reimbursed, subject to the scheme terms and conditions.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll said, “Storm Babet was an extraordinary and unprecedented event that had devastating consequences for homes and businesses in Midleton and East Cork. This new Individual Property Protection scheme is a very welcome addition to the measures that are being rolled out. They can help reduce the impact of flooding, mitigating the damage caused to people’s property. We all know there are never any guarantees when it comes to the power of flood waters. However, I hope these measures will help to safeguard homes and businesses that have already been hit so badly.”

Minister O’Donnell said, “I have seen at first hand the devastation caused by Storm Babet and met with the impacted homeowners and businesses in Midleton and across East Cork. Since my appointment in April, I have together with my officials met and worked with the Chief Executive and senior management team of Cork County Council to identify the most efficient way of delivering the flood relief scheme for Midleton and until completed, the interim measures to reduce the risk and impact of flooding for Midleton and East Cork. The IPP scheme is being made available to those who were so badly impacted by Storm Babet in Midleton and East Cork and will provide reassurance, until the flood relief schemes are completed, by mitigating flood risk in these communities. The OPW is making funding available to Cork County Council to ensure IPP is available and accessible at no cost to homeowners and businesses.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell added, “We have been working closely with the Office of Public Works to mitigate against the risk of flooding in Midleton and across the wider East Cork area. We have and continue to deliver interim measures and are working to progress the Midleton Flood Relief Scheme. While these measures are being implemented, we have also secured funding from the OPW to deliver this Individual Property Protection Scheme.”

Cork County Council is progressing interim works in Midleton, Castlemartyr, Mogeely, and Rathcormac, as well as flood mitigation works in Killeagh. In September, Minister O’Donnell announced the approval of €150,000 in funding from the OPW to Cork County Council to progress specific minor works to mitigate flood risk in Castlemartyr and Killeagh.

For more information visit www.corkcoco.ie. Applicants who require assistance in registering can contact Cork County Council by telephone at (021) 427 6619, or email ipp@corkcoco.ie.