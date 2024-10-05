Funding announced for sensory garden and courtyard improvements at Cork Social Housing scheme

5 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Housing Finance Agency awards funding for community initiatives through its Social Investment Fund.

The Housing Finance Agency (HFA) has announced funding of €250,000 in total to support Approved Housing Bodies and Local Authorities in the delivery of community-enhancing initiatives and facilities.

Funded projects include play spaces and community gardens, wellbeing and biodiversity programmes and the refurbishment of community hubs. Twelve initiatives across eight different counties in total were chosen.

One project in Cork was awarded funding:

Respond received funding for improvement works on the courtyard of the Shandon Close development in Cork City, including the provision of flower beds, a mini sensory garden and the installation of benches.

The HFA, which provides financing to support the delivery of social and affordable housing, awards community project funding to customers each year through its Social Investment Fund.

The aim of the fund is to support initiatives that will complement the communities in which HFA-financed homes are built.

Announcing the funding awards, Housing Finance Agency CEO, Fergal O’Riagain, said:

“We had great interest in our Social Investment Fund this year, with a range of creative and well-thought-out applications coming from over thirty customers across the country.

This year, I am delighted to see the funding awarded to so many deserving initiatives, such as eco-friendly playgrounds, exercise and leisure activities for senior citizens and an apartment courtyard makeover for social housing tenants.

The HFA is committed to supporting customers, not just in the delivery of housing, but also in the enhancement of communities around those homes with this fund. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts these latest projects deliver for local residents.”

Niamh Randall, Director of Strategy and Public Affairs with Respond said:

“We are excited about the upcoming transformation of the communal courtyard at Shandon Close in Cork, which will create a welcoming and tranquil space for our tenants amidst a busy environment. Additionally, we are eager to expand our Family Support service, enabling us to assist more vulnerable families and individuals through a range of tailored programs and one-to-one support, helping them live fuller lives within their communities.

We extend our sincere thanks to the Housing Finance Agency for their ongoing support of communities across Ireland."