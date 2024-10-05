5th October, 2024 Mater Private Cork outlines its latest services to Doctors at GP Study Day 5 October 2024 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie GP Study Day held in Cork over the weekend. Pictured : Avril Coleman (GP Territory Manager Mater Private Network Cork), Dr Mike Thompson (GP Meeting Chair), Sandra Daly (CEO Mater Private Network Cork), Dr Dr Patricia Horgan (GP Meeting Chair), Dr Sonu Raithi (GP Meeting Chair), Joanne Gaynor (GP Meeting Chair) and Prof Dominic Hegarty (Clinical Director Mater Private Network Cork). : over 100 General Practitioners from Munster attended the Mater Private Network Cork’s 2024 GP Study Day at the weekend. Fifteen Consultants delivered keynote presentations focusing on developments in Cardiology, Lower Orthopaedic & Spine, Women’s Health and Acute Medical Management. Dermot Whelan, Media and Meditation Export and former Today FM presenter, was the Guest Speaker at the event which took place at The River Lee Hotel.Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD GP Study Day held in Cork over the weekend . Pictured : Prof Maciej Kostrubiec (Consultant Cardiologist Mater Private Network Cork). and Sarah Murphy Medical Secretary Mater Private Network Cork) : over 100 General Practitioners from Munster attended the Mater Private Network Cork’s 2024 GP Study Day at the weekend. Fifteen Consultants delivered keynote presentations focusing on developments in Cardiology, Lower Orthopaedic & Spine, Women’s Health and Acute Medical Management. Dermot Whelan, Media and Meditation Export and former Today FM presenter, was the Guest Speaker at the event which took place at The River Lee Hotel.Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD GP Study Day held in Cork over the weekend. Pictured : Guest speaker (Left) Dermot Whelan talks about Mindfulness & Meditation at the Mater Private Network Cork GP Study Day. Also picture were Sandra Daly (CEO Mater Private Network Cork), Prof Dominic Hegarty (Clinical Director Mater Private Network Cork) and Avril Coleman (GP Territory Manager Mater Private Network Cork). Over 100 General Practitioners from Munster attended the Mater Private Network Cork’s 2024 GP Study Day at the weekend. Fifteen Consultants delivered keynote presentations focusing on developments in Cardiology, Lower Orthopaedic & Spine, Women’s Health and Acute Medical Management. Dermot Whelan, Media and Meditation Expert and former Today FM presenter, was the Guest Speaker at the event which took place at The River Lee Hotel.Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD AREA: CORK CITY, HEALTH, NEWS