Cork City FC Academy announces partnership with The Tuition Centre

6 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC has announced a new partnership with The Tuition Centre which will enhance the educational opportunities for the Academy’s promising young footballers.

The Tuition Centre will provide free online, on-demand Maths grinds to all secondary school aged teenagers in Cork City FC from now until the end of the 2025 season via “The Maths Tutor”. They will have access to the full Junior and Leaving Cert Maths curriculum during their time in the Academy.

Up to 120 Cork City FC Academy members from first year to sixth year are set to benefit from the partnership. The grinds sessions are pre-recorded so the teenagers can dip in and out as often as they want to or just focus on the areas they most need help with.

Head of the Academy, Liam Kearney said: “The goal of the Academy is to give every player the opportunity to achieve their potential both on and off the pitch. As well as investing in training to improve their football skills, our coaches are working with the teenagers to help them build resilience and support their mental health and wellbeing. While we want our young players to spend as much time as they can perfecting their soccer skills, we’re cognisant of the importance of their education which is why I’m delighted to partner with The Tuition Centre. I firmly believe this will help our young players and prepare them for their exams.”

The Tuition Centre is one of the country’s leading providers of Leaving Certificate, Junior Cycle and Primary School grinds. The weekly online grinds are delivered live by a team of expert teachers who offer one-to-one and small group sessions as well as pre-recorded grinds to cater for all students of all abilities.

Principal of The Tuition Centre, Dan Sheedy said: “The Tuition Centre is proud to partner with Cork City FC Academy, one of the country’s most historic and progressive League of Ireland clubs. At The Tuition Centre we believe that no student or parent should have to choose between sport and study, and this partnership provides all boys and girls in the Academy with the flexibility they need to study Maths at a day and time that suits their busy schedule.

“Clubs that have partnered with The Tuition Centre share our belief in the #morethanaplayer concept and strive to assist the children under their care in an academic as well as sporting capacity. We are thrilled that a club of Cork City’s stature has joined our team.”