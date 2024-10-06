Cork Shopping Centre Recognised at National Energy Awards

6 October 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mahon Point Shopping Centre Wins Best Energy Achievement in Retail Award

Mahon Point was recognised at the Business Energy Achievement Awards on Friday, 27th September 2024, at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, where it won the Best Energy Achievement in Retail award. This award acknowledges retailers across the island of Ireland who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in sustainable energy initiatives, highlighting Mahon Point’s ongoing commitment to reducing energy consumption, lowering carbon dioxide emissions, and adopting forward-thinking environmental strategies.

The shopping centre has made significant progress in reducing its carbon emissions and achieving substantial energy savings in recent years, thanks to its innovative approach to energy management. By transitioning to renewable energy resources and implementing a zero-waste-to-landfill policy, Mahon Point has successfully reduced its environmental footprint, proving that retail businesses can adopt sustainable practices while maintaining operational excellence.

Justin Young, Director of Mahon Point Shopping Centre, commented: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Best Energy Achievement in Retail award. It’s a pleasure to see Mahon Point’s unwavering commitment to sustainable energy practices recognised at a national level. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and stakeholders in making sustainability a priority. Our goal is not only to reduce our environmental footprint but also to inspire other retail centres to adopt similar strategies.”

Brian Norton, Judging Coordinator and Professor at the Tyndall National Institute, University College Cork, and Technological University Dublin, added: “Mahon Point’s award-winning submission outlined its comprehensive energy strategy, developed and refined over several years to tackle both immediate and long-term sustainability goals. With a clear focus on reducing energy demand, increasing renewable energy use, and lowering carbon emissions, the shopping centre has set an industry-leading example of how businesses can effectively integrate green solutions.”

Mahon Point Shopping Centre’s sustainability strategy includes key initiatives such as the installation of photovoltaic solar panels, a full transition to LED lighting, and the development of an on-site groundwater well, all of which have significantly reduced energy and water consumption. The centre also promotes eco-friendly transport with EV charging units, expanded public transport options, and bike and scooter services. Alongside these efforts, extensive energy awareness training for staff and engagement campaigns with tenants and the community reinforce a culture of environmental responsibility throughout the centre.

For more information on Mahon Point Shopping Centre please visit, www.mahonpointsc.ie.