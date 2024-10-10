‘Smugglers Cove’ seeking Santa, Mrs Claus, and Elves for its Christmas ‘Jingle Bell Junction’

10 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

West Cork Attraction Looking for People with the Jingle Bell Factor

Smugglers Cove, West Cork’s most popular family entertainment destination, is hosting a special casting call for its brand-new festive experience, Jingle Bell Junction.

The auditions will take place on October 12th at the Celtic Ross Hotel from 2 pm to 5 pm and are open to anyone interested in performing as Santa, Mrs. Claus, or one of the cheerful elves. The auditions are open to anyone aged 16 and over who will be available to work evenings and weekends from early November.

“We’re looking for people who have that ‘Jingle Bell Factor,’ who can truly bring the spirit of Christmas to life,” said Amy O’Sullivan, General Manager of Smugglers Cove. “It’s not just about playing a role—it’s about creating magic for families to remember.”

Aspiring performers who are interested in audition do not need to apply; all they need to do is turn up at the Celtic Ross Hotel on the day. The only requirement is that they prepare a Christmas-themed monologue or a festive song to showcase their talent.

The event’s judging panel will include well-known local lady Breda Hurley and Stephen Ryan, who joined Amy at the hotel to launch the festive auditions. Stephen, an experienced host with a background in musical theatre who recently hosted the Rebel Army Podcast Live Show at Cork Opera House, said, “I will be on the lookout for standout performers who can deliver a touch of Christmas magic.”

Jingle Bell Junction will open its doors on December 1st, offering an interactive, theatrical, 80-100 minute indoor experience designed to captivate visitors of all ages. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus in her kitchen, share memorable moments with Santa, and immerse themselves in a winter wonderland filled with festive charm.

“We want Jingle Bell Junction to be a truly magical place where families can create lasting memories,” added O’Sullivan. “From children picking their own special gifts in a magical toy shop to adults rediscovering nostalgic toys from Christmases past, it’s about capturing the wonder and joy of the season.”

Successful candidates who will be paid for their work will join the team for rehearsals in November, with performances scheduled for 20-30 hours weekly throughout December. For more information on the casting call or the Jingle Bell Junction experience, please visit www.jinglebelljunction.ie or contact Santa@jinglebelljunction.ie.