VIDEO: New cafe in landmark Cork City Building

10 October 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

One of Cork’s favourite coffee spots, Some Dose, has added a third location to its increasingly popular brand with the opening of a new café in the foyer of Cork Opera House. The new location, overlooking Emmet Place and the River Lee, adds a vibrant city-centre café to their already established spots at Hanley’s Garden Centre and Turners Cross.

At their official opening, Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson welcomed coffee entrepreneurs Jarryd and Tamzyn Kotze, saying: “We are excited to host Some Dose’s new venture here at Cork Opera House. They are a great fit for us and Jarryd and Tamzyn’s warm approach creates a welcoming atmosphere in our foyer. We wish them every success and look forward to the prospect of working with them for years to come.”

First established in 2020, Some Dose has garnered a reputation for good quality coffee and locally produced treats, delivered in a convivial setting with a professional yet unfussed approach to service.

Jarryd says of their new location, “Hopefully Some Dose at Cork Opera House will become a space for catching-up, relaxing, meeting friends or taking a break in one of the City’s most iconic buildings. We’re looking forward to meeting and getting to know some new patrons; the City’s arts community and people exploring Cork for the first time.”

Originally from South Africa, Jarryd and Tamzyn settled in Cork six years ago and began their organically-grown business from a coffee truck which was initially set up as a wedding vendor. When Covid hit, they had to pivot and found their permanent location at Hanley’s Garden Centre.

Since then, the pair have made strong connections with popular Cork brands such as Alchemy, Pure Raw Energy and The Natural Foods Bakery, bringing some delectable food offerings to customers alongside their renowned coffee.

Some Dose Coffee at Cork Opera House is open from 8.30am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.