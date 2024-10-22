Cork’s “Be Safe Be Seen” Pedestrian Safety Campaign

22 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll, is encouraging all road users to be safe and be seen regardless of whether they’re walking, cycling or driving this autumn.

A new campaign has been launched by Cork County Council in partnership with the Cork Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, as part of Road Safety Awareness Week 2024, focusing on pedestrian safety. Hi Visibility vests are being supplied by the local authority and the Road Safety Authority to licensed premises across County Cork. Posters highlighting the “Be Safe Be Seen” message will also be displayed prominently.

24 pedestrians have lost their lives on Ireland’s roads during the first nine months of this year with two of these tragedies occurring in Cork.

Mayor Carroll said, “Our roads are shared spaces, and we need to remember that whenever we get behind the wheel, get on a bike or walk out the door. We’re all equally responsible for road safety. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable. Last year, five pedestrians lost their lives in Cork and two people have been killed here so far this year. This campaign aims to highlight the importance of being seen when you’re out walking, especially late at night.”

Chairperson of the Cork Branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Don O’Sullivan added, “Our members are happy to support this campaign and we will be encouraging all our patrons to avail of the Hi Visibility vests and practice the pedestrian road safety tips whenever they walk, take exercise or head out socially.”

The pedestrian road safety tips are