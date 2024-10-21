Cork Solar power firm works with Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary

21 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

Michael O’Leary has begun the green transformation of his midlands farm – and insists State grants for solar panels should be fast-tracked to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint.

The Ryanair CEO invested just over €140,000 installing solar panels and 90kW of batteries with Swyft Energy, based in Bishopstown Co Cork, at his 2,000-acre Gigginstown estate outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The 231-panel Swyft Energy system is one of the country’s biggest agri solar installations, capable of generating up to 100,000kWh of electricity a year.

But the airline boss, 63, insists the grant format should speed up to help farmers who want to reduce their reliance on the national grid.

“Government grants are critical, particularly for smaller farmers,” he said.

“We’ve had to wait several months after installation to receive the grant – I can afford to do that – but I think the Government needs to do more to fast-forward that for smaller farmers, which I think would convert a lot more to solar.

“The grant should be delivered at the time of installation.

“Swyft Energy, for me, have been great partners in this so if you’re well advised and put in the appropriate infrastructure, the returns are there.”

Mr O’Leary said he was dismissive about solar power until he realised the technology had advanced to a point which makes it financially viable for farmers.

“We’re here in North Westmeath, it’s not the Costa del Sol, and yet we are generating remarkable amounts of power; I was astonished.

“We have solar panels on the new shed roof and it has proved to be a very successful investment.

“During the summer months I am generating 70% of the electricity we consume here across the farm and house and exporting around 30% of it back into the grid, so the numbers are compelling.”

Financially, he said, the combined savings amount to over €3,000 a month since the project was completed in June, while the entire system will have fully paid for itself in just over five years.

Adrian Casey, co-founder of Swyft Energy, said the installation has seen Gigginstown become energy self-sufficient between 7am-11pm from late Spring to early Autumn.

Electricity storage will be particularly beneficial during winter, when sheds must be lit up to house the O’Learys’ 600 Aberdeen Angus cattle.

“The batteries can now be night-cycled, meaning they can be charged at night when demand on the national grid is low and electricity rates are cheaper, and discharged in the morning when demand is higher,” he said.

“Since installation, the system has exported 8,000kWh of green electricity, equivalent to roughly €1,500 in savings applied as a credit on their bill.”

Mr O’Leary expects the greening of his farm to spark accusations that it is negligible in the face of Ryanair’s carbon footprint.

He countered that aviation accounts for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions and the Dublin-headquartered airline is investing €30billion in greener, quieter Boeing 737 Max 10 planes, due to arrive in 2027.

“The aircraft we fly today burn about 40% less fuel than fuel our aircraft burned 15 years ago.

“The technology in aviation, a bit like solar, is transformative.”

