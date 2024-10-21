OPW runs Halloween at ‘Charles Fort’ Military Fortress, Kinsale, Co Cork

21 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Charles Fort’s Gruesome Ghostly Trail takes place 10am to 4pm

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce a series of exciting and spooky events taking place at various locations across the country. From ghostly tours to pumpkin decorating competitions, there are plenty of Halloween events happening that are sure to send shivers down your spine.

At Dublin Castle, you can unleash your creativity at the ‘Skull Mask Workshop’ or dive into the dark history of Morbid Medieval Dublin on a Specialised History Tour. Don’t miss the chance to make your own ‘Victorian Bat Masks’ or ‘Deathly Debutante Collages’ at these unique workshops.

Chairman of the OPW, John Conlon, said ‘It is great to see such a diverse range of events on offer at a number of OPW locations throughout the country. Families will find plenty to enjoy in the coming weeks, with a range of workshops, tours and other fun activities on offer – there’s truly something for everyone, young and old’

At the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, visitors can participate in a ‘Decorate Your Pumpkin’ competition and embark on a Themed Tour titled ‘Samhain Embers’. Meanwhile, Aughnanure Castle will transform into a haunted haven for Halloween festivities, and Parkes Castle will share Spooky Halloween Tales with brave souls. For those seeking a spine-chilling experience, Charles Fort invites visitors to join their ‘Gruesome Ghostly Trail’ and the Rock of Cashel will take those who are brave enough on a journey through the graveyard.

Whether you’re a history buff or a thrill-seeker, there’s something for everyone at these unforgettable Halloween events happening at OPW locations nationwide. For more information and a full list of events see links below or visit www.heritageireland.ie

For more information about the events please see links below

Charles Fort Military Fortress, Co. Cork

Gruesome Ghostly Trail – link

National Botanic Garden, Glasnevin

Decorated Vegetable Competition – link

Halloween at Glasnevin – link

Harvest Display – link

Magical Plant Demonstration – link

Themed Tour: Samhain Embers – link

Dublin Castle

Deathly Debutante Collages – link

Skull Mask Workshop – link

Specialised History Tour – Morbid Medieval Dublin – link

Victorian Bat Masks – link

Aughnaure Castle, Co. Galway

Halloween at Aughnanure Castle – link

Parkes Castle, Co. Leitrim

Spooky Halloween Tales – link

Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Halloween at the Rock of Cashel – link