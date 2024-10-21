15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
21st October, 2024

OPW runs Halloween at ‘Charles Fort’ Military Fortress, Kinsale, Co Cork

21 October 2024
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

Charles Fort’s Gruesome Ghostly Trail takes place 10am to 4pm

The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce a series of exciting and spooky events taking place at various locations across the country. From ghostly tours to pumpkin decorating competitions, there are plenty of Halloween events happening that are sure to send shivers down your spine.

Charles Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork- “All are welcome to join us for our Halloween Gruesome Ghostly Trail during mid-term from Saturday 26th October to Sunday 3rd November 2024.
Follow our trail and discover eight tags hidden around the fort with tales of terrifying spirits that have roamed Charles Fort for centuries. If you think you are brave enough, why not bring a torch to search for ghastly ghoulish creatures hiding in some of the darkest depths of the fort!
Children under 12 can visit for free but must be accompanied by an adult. Normal admission rates apply for adults.
No Pre-Booking Required.  Just arrive on site.”

Charles Fort, Kinsale, Co Cork

At Dublin Castle, you can unleash your creativity at the ‘Skull Mask Workshop’ or dive into the dark history of Morbid Medieval Dublin on a Specialised History Tour. Don’t miss the chance to make your own ‘Victorian Bat Masks’ or ‘Deathly Debutante Collages’ at these unique workshops.

Chairman of the OPW, John Conlon, said ‘It is great to see such a diverse range of events on offer at a number of OPW locations throughout the country. Families will find plenty to enjoy in the coming weeks, with a range of workshops, tours and other fun activities on offer – there’s truly something for everyone, young and old’

At the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, visitors can participate in a ‘Decorate Your Pumpkin’ competition and embark on a Themed Tour titled ‘Samhain Embers’. Meanwhile, Aughnanure Castle will transform into a haunted haven for Halloween festivities, and Parkes Castle will share Spooky Halloween Tales with brave souls. For those seeking a spine-chilling experience, Charles Fort invites visitors to join their ‘Gruesome Ghostly Trail’ and the Rock of Cashel will take those who are brave enough on a journey through the graveyard.

Whether you’re a history buff or a thrill-seeker, there’s something for everyone at these unforgettable Halloween events happening at OPW locations nationwide. For more information and a full list of events see links below or visit www.heritageireland.ie

For more information about the events please see links below

Charles Fort Military Fortress, Co. Cork 

Gruesome Ghostly Trail – link

National Botanic Garden, Glasnevin 

Decorated Vegetable Competition – link

Halloween at Glasnevin – link

Harvest Display – link

Magical Plant Demonstration – link

Themed Tour: Samhain Embers – link

Dublin Castle 

Deathly Debutante Collages – link

Skull Mask Workshop – link

Specialised History Tour – Morbid Medieval Dublin – link

Victorian Bat Masks – link

Aughnaure Castle, Co. Galway

Halloween at Aughnanure Castle – link

Parkes Castle, Co. Leitrim

Spooky Halloween Tales – link

Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Halloween at the Rock of Cashel – link

AREA: SOUTH CORK, AREA: WEST CORK, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Why does no one want to be a Primary School teacher anymore?
Previous Post
Cork Solar power firm works with Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary
Next Post