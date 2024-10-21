OPW runs Halloween at ‘Charles Fort’ Military Fortress, Kinsale, Co Cork

21 October 2024
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie
Charles Fort’s Gruesome Ghostly Trail takes place 10am to 4pm
The Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce a series of exciting and spooky events taking place at various locations across the country. From ghostly tours to pumpkin decorating competitions, there are plenty of Halloween events happening that are sure to send shivers down your spine.
At Dublin Castle, you can unleash your creativity at the ‘Skull Mask Workshop’ or dive into the dark history of Morbid Medieval Dublin on a Specialised History Tour. Don’t miss the chance to make your own ‘Victorian Bat Masks’ or ‘Deathly Debutante Collages’ at these unique workshops.
Chairman of the OPW, John Conlon, said ‘It is great to see such a diverse range of events on offer at a number of OPW locations throughout the country. Families will find plenty to enjoy in the coming weeks, with a range of workshops, tours and other fun activities on offer – there’s truly something for everyone, young and old’
At the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, visitors can participate in a ‘Decorate Your Pumpkin’ competition and embark on a Themed Tour titled ‘Samhain Embers’. Meanwhile, Aughnanure Castle will transform into a haunted haven for Halloween festivities, and Parkes Castle will share Spooky Halloween Tales with brave souls. For those seeking a spine-chilling experience, Charles Fort invites visitors to join their ‘Gruesome Ghostly Trail’ and the Rock of Cashel will take those who are brave enough on a journey through the graveyard.
Whether you’re a history buff or a thrill-seeker, there’s something for everyone at these unforgettable Halloween events happening at OPW locations nationwide. For more information and a full list of events see links below or visit www.heritageireland.ie
For more information about the events please see links below
Charles Fort Military Fortress, Co. Cork
Gruesome Ghostly Trail – link
National Botanic Garden, Glasnevin
Decorated Vegetable Competition – link
Halloween at Glasnevin – link
Harvest Display – link
Magical Plant Demonstration – link
Themed Tour: Samhain Embers – link
Dublin Castle
Deathly Debutante Collages – link
Skull Mask Workshop – link
Specialised History Tour – Morbid Medieval Dublin – link
Victorian Bat Masks – link
Aughnaure Castle, Co. Galway
Halloween at Aughnanure Castle – link
Parkes Castle, Co. Leitrim
Spooky Halloween Tales – link
Rock of Cashel, Co. Tipperary
Halloween at the Rock of Cashel – link