Katriona O’Sullivan, Author of Poor, to visit West Cork in November

23 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Inspiring and rich discussion promised at Network Ireland West Cork event

Renowned author and education advocate Katriona O’Sullivan will share her powerful story at an upcoming Female business group ‘Network Ireland West Cork’ event, taking place in Dunmanway on Friday 22nd November. O’Sullivan, whose memoir Poor has captivated readers across Ireland, will offer an inspiring talk on overcoming adversity and the transformative power of education.

Born into a life of poverty, homelessness, and addiction, Katriona O’Sullivan’s journey is one of remarkable resilience. Against all odds, she turned her life around and became one of Ireland’s most respected voices for equal access to education. Today, she is a lecturer at Maynooth University, where her work focuses on helping marginalized groups access opportunities through education and technology.

Event Details

Date: Friday, 22nd November 2024

Venue: The Parkway Hotel, Park Road, Dunmanway, Co. Cork, P47 NH60

Time: from 7-9pm

The event is open to everyone | Free admission for ALL Network Ireland Members

Non-members are welcome | Tickets €25

Speaking about the upcoming event, President of Network Ireland West Cork, Sandra Maybury said: “I am thrilled to welcome Katriona O’Sullivan to my hometown of Dunmanway, in what will be one of my final events officially as president of the branch.”

“Katriona’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of education in transforming lives. Her experience promises to inspire deep reflection and meaningful conversations; she will share a raw, honest look at the challenges she’s faced and how, through sheer determination and access, she turned those challenges into triumphs. On the night, our MC is the wonderful Siobhan Cronin, Editor of the Southern Star,” she continued.

Whether you’re seeking personal inspiration, professional growth or simply a meaningful evening in the company of like-minded individuals, this event promises to offer valuable takeaways for everyone. Tickets are available: https:// networkireland.ie/events/ EventDetails.aspx?id=1896812& group=