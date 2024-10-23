Cork dairy product suppliers secure almost €50m in contracts with Tesco.

23 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Tesco Ireland expands multi-year partnerships with Irish suppliers worth €200 million

Tesco Ireland is investing nearly €200 million in the renewal and expansion of multi-year partnerships with Irish suppliers nationwide.

As part of its support for Irish suppliers and agribusiness, Tesco has signed agreements with Cork-based Bandon Vale, Irish Yogurts, and Silver Pail to supply all 177 Tesco stores nationwide with cheese, yogurt and ice-cream respectively. Clóna Dairies has also signed an agreement to supply Tesco own-label milk to all six of the Tesco stores in Co Cork.

Speaking about these partnerships, Joe Manning, Commercial Director, Tesco Ireland, said: “We are giving multi-year certainty to our partners, so they can further develop and grow with confidence, having already enjoyed relationships with Tesco over many years.

“We are committed to providing our customers with outstanding quality, choice, and availability of fresh and packaged products. Fortunately, the Irish agrifood sector is similarly focused on delivering for our customers, which is why we are investing this €200 million in new and expanded agreements with several Irish agrifood suppliers.”

Tesco buys €1.6 billion of Irish food and drink every year, making it the single largest retail buyer of Irish food and drink in the world, as verified by Indecon Economic Consultants.