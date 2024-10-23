Guinness Cork Jazz Festival boasts 500+ artists, 100+ events, across 99+ venues 

23 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

1 city, 5 days, 500+ artists, 100+ events, 99+ venues

Ireland’s biggest jazz celebration returns next week for its 46th year! The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, taking place over the October Bank Holiday weekend (24th–28th October), will have Cork in full swing once again as the festival brings electric vibes to the stages and streets of Cork City. With headliners Gregory Porter, Mary Coughlan, Buena Vista All Stars Presents: One Night In Havana, Les Amazones d’Afrique Le Boom, Orchestra Baobab; and Takuya Kuroda already sold out, new acts have been added to the already impressive lineup.

A new show has just been announced for Cork Opera House – a Hot Chip (DJ set) on Friday 25th October. Other new performances include Kean Kavanagh (with support from Amy Michelle), Gaby Moreno, Soft World | DJ Biblical Plague, Brién & Soft Boy DJs, FoxGluv | JWY, Charlotte Walsh & HopeDiesHere, The South got something to say – unkle-zeh & frndz, DJ Saidi, Stevie G, and Fixitywith support from Bog Jazz. Tickets are on sale now on guinnesscorkjazz.com.

Now in its 46th year, the jam-packed week of thrilling performances features the finest international jazz artists, rising Irish talent, and artists pushing the boundaries of the genre. Highlights include an exclusive curated show – We Almost Lost Detroit – The Music of Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson – with Brian Jackson himself, joined by special guests; musical duo Amadou and Mariam from Mali; Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 (two shows); hip harpist Alina Bzhezhinska’s tribute to Alice Coltrane, featuring the legendary Gil Scott-Heron collaborator Brian Jackson; the female-powered Les Amazones D’Afrique; the uplifting soul music of the Staples Jr. Singers; alternative hip-hop New Yorkers De La Soul; our own Luke Thomas and Una Healy; dynamic Chicago-based brass band Hypnotic Brass Ensemble; UK-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Maya Delilah; and rising stars The X Collective and Friends; Zsofia Boros & Trygve Seim; and Jakob Bro Trio featuring Joey Baron & Thomas Morgan.

The festival is also showcasing emerging Irish talent who are combining elements of soul, jazz, hip-hop, and R&B in their work such as Shiv, F3miii, Curtisy, Projective, DeCarteret, AbbieLee & Catherine, Cooks But We’re Chefs & Rachael Mae Hannon. There’s also lots of excitement around performances from Le Boom, jarjar_jr, and Todd Terje.

This year’s festival will also see Tom Keating present Flash Harry: A Celebration of Queen, Mad Ferritt – The Definitive Oasis Tribute, and Jenny Greene & Special Guests, along with Mack Fleetwood at Cork City Hall.

For a unique experience, hop on board the Brass Band Boat Cruises, in partnership with The Good Room. French masked brass band Santa Machete and Cork’s Rebel Brass will bring lively performances aboard Cork Harbour Cruises, turning the river into a floating stage over the jazz weekend.

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, ChoiceCuts and TheRecordHub.com will also host a unique celebration marking 85 years of the iconic jazz label, Blue Note Records, with an immersive exhibition titled 85 Years Of Blue Note at the historic St. Peter’s Cork for the duration of the festival. The interactive exhibit will feature the label’s iconic artwork and the label’s first-ever Irish pop-up store curated in collaboration with The Record Hub.

The expanded jazz music trail will offer free performances in 72 pubs and clubs throughout the city, and the ever-popular Big Fringe also returns. Organised by the local Cork Jazz Festival Committee, the FREE program will feature impromptu soulful moments of jazz, big brass bands, and spontaneous performances by some of Ireland and Europe’s finest jazz talent. Young and old are encouraged to join in the fun and music as the streets of Cork City come alive with the sounds of incredible live jazz.

Finally, don’t miss the excitement at the Metropole Hotel, the original home of the festival, where the iconic Metropole Festival Club will host show-stopping performances throughout the weekend.

Following a record-breaking 2023, this year promises to be even bigger, with over 100,000 attendees expected and performances spanning 99 venues across Cork, Douglas, and Kinsale with more than 500 artists. Expect surprise appearances, late night jam parties, unique venues, and an electrifying festival vibe on the stages and streets of Cork over the weekend. Whether you’re a seasoned jazz enthusiast or just love the festival atmosphere, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival offers a perfect balance of world-class jazz and crowd-pleasing performances, complete with boat trips, surprise appearances, and an electrifying vibe.

Tickets are on sale at www.guinnesscorkjazz.com, which is packed with all the information and latest news that festival goers need. Hurry before you miss out! Or follow the festival on @guinnesscorkjazz #GuinnessCorkJazz. The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is supported by Diageo, Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork Airport.