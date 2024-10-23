City Hall re-organises departments under new CEO

Newly appointed Chief Executive, Valerie O’Sullivan, has today announced a major restructuring of senior management, directorates, and creation of city centre focused directorate

The Chief Executive of Cork City Council has announced a restructuring exercise which will see the new senior management assignments and directorates active from December coming. The number of directorates remains at eight.

“The changes in management and directorate structure reflect my priorities for the city and our organisation. It is an exciting time with development and regeneration occurring at a pace not previously seen Our focus will be on delivery and we will reshape our teams to achieve that.

We are conscious of maintaining service continuity as the re-alignment is undertaken but these changes are required to deliver on our targets for the people of Cork. It is my belief that this restructure will aid in and accelerate delivery of positive changes for the citizens of Cork, and I have every faith in staff to make this happen, in partnership with the Elected Members of Council,” she said.

The current Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney, will assume overall responsibility for the Cork Docklands regeneration project, Planning and Development, the City Centre, and Housing. Fearghal Reidy who currently spearheads the Strategic Economic Development directorate will now lead a new directorate titled Climate, Energy and City Designations.

A new post and directorate has been created titled City Centre Development and Operations, currently being processed by the Public Appointments Service and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Local Area Development and Operations will be overseen by former director of Corporate Affairs, Paul Moynihan. David Joyce who has managed the Operations Directorate switches to Service Redesign and Emergency Management

Current director of Community, Rebecca Loughry will now oversee a Corporate and Community Directorate which will incorporate Community, Arts and Culture, the Local Enterprise Office, and Cork City Libraries.

Niall Ó’Donnabháin will now take charge of Planning and Development incorporating City Architects, Property and Economic Development. Alison O’Rourke will head the Housing Directorate.

Gerry O’Beirne remains as Director of Infrastructure.

The new Directorates and Directors

The Assistant Chief Executive, Brian Geaney will have overall responsibility for the Cork Docklands, Planning & Development, the City Centre and Housing