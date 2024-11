1 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Penny Dinners provides meals and services to those in need

One of Cork’s oldest charities have welcomed a donation of €10,000 from PepsiCo Ireland. PepsiCo is markeing 50 years in Cork, one of the company’s “50for50 campaign” activities encouraged employees to address Cork Penny Dinners’ appeal for back-to-school supplies. PepsiCo Employees donated 150 school bags, pencil cases, and other back-to-school supplies.