St Luke’s Charity & Home Annual Corporate Lunch Fundraiser

4 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

152 years old and still caring for the people of Cork

Cllr Peter Horgan, Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, officially launched the St Luke’s Charity & Home’s Annual Corporate Lunch Fundraiser recently.

Taking place on Wednesday 6 November, St Luke’s Home & Charity looks forward to welcoming its corporate friends, families, volunteers and supporters to join them for its annual corporate lunch at the Maryborough Hotel & Spa, Douglas, to raise vital funds for the charity.

During what is sure to be an interesting week in international politics, this year’s guest speaker is Simon Coveney TD, former Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment.

Now in its 152nd year, St Luke’s Charity & Home is Ireland’s oldest and leading provider of residential care to older people in the Cork region, ensuring all of its 128 residents and 100 Daycare clients experience the very best clinical, physical, social and spiritual care while enjoying the best quality of life.

As specialists in Dementia care, St Luke’s is also championing the advancement of Dementia education and research and provides specialist Dementia care training to the health sector across Munster through its education centre at Northridge House, on the St Luke’s campus in Mahon.

Sadly, the numbers of people living with Dementia in Ireland (currently c. 55,000), a condition for which there is currently no cure, is set to more than double to 113,000 by 2036. St Luke’s Charity and Home are leading the charge to provide additional Dementia care facilities, beds and resources in the Cork area.

As a voluntary, not-for-profit residential care home operating in challenging financial times, the Annual Corporate Lunch is a significant fundraiser for St Luke’s Charity & Home. All monies raised will be used to support the Dementia care services, allied services for all residents, and an extensive Activities programme enjoyed each day by all. Funds will also be used to continue community partnerships and outreach programmes in the area of Dementia care.