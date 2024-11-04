New online map shows which Dáil constituency you live in

4 November 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Type in your eircode, and it will let you know

An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Ireland’s independent electoral commission has today launched a new online tool for voters to find their constituency for the forthcoming general election.

The online map available at www.electoralcommission.ie/what-constituency-am-i-in/ allows users to enter their Eircode or address to be informed which of the 43 constituencies they are in, and how many TDs they will be electing to the 34th Dáil in this year’s General Election.

This election will see over 400,000 people living in different constituencies from the 2020 General Election as a result of the 2023 Constituency Review boundaries adopted by the Oireachtas.

This year has also seen a rush of new additions to the electoral register with over 250,000 people added to the register between December 2023 and June 2024.

Mr Art O’Leary, Chief Executive of the An Coimisiún Toghcháin, stated:

“While people with a deep interest in electoral politics often know immediately which constituency they live in, for most people it’s not something that’s a part of your normal life until an election comes along.

“This is a simple tool that allows you to type in your Eircode or your address and immediately find out which constituency you’re in and how many TDs you’ll be voting to elect.”

Among its functions, An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Ireland’s independent electoral commission, is tasked with building awareness of Ireland’s elections and increasing the numbers of people voting through education and information campaigns.