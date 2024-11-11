11 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Spice Genie returns to Castlemartyr Resort for a culinary collaboration.

Chef Chris Braganza, the award-winning ‘Spice Genie’ street food artist, returns to his old stomping ground for an exclusive evening of delicious dining at Canopy Restaurant. Chris is a trained chef who worked Castlemartyr Resort prior to setting up the Spice Genie. Executive Head Chef Kevin Burke is delighted to welcome Chris back for a culinary collaboration which will see his Indian and Goan inspired recipes created in the Canopy kitchen.

This is a departure from the street dining tenet of Spice Genie to a seated social gathering in the surroundings of the stylish Canopy Restaurant. Happening on Friday, November 15th, guests can expect the delicious menu for the exclusive evening to feature Chef Chris’s signature dishes rich with Indian and Asian spices for a tantalising collision of flavours.

Castlemartyr Resort Executive Head Chef Kevin Burke said, “This will be a super evening. It’s a very different menu to the Canopy menu, and I think guests will enjoy the collaboration of a seated and served Spice Genie experience with the table service and social atmosphere at Canopy. We both share a passion for using the best ingredients, locally sourced where possible to create delicious dishes, so it promises to be a great night, we’re looking forward to it!”

Priced at €80 per person, with a cocktail on arrival and a delicious specially created menu to enjoy, reservations are essential. A special overnight package is on offer for this exclusive dining event, with packages starting at €385 here for two people sharing a deluxe room, including The Spice Genie Dining. To reserve a table or book overnight accommodation please telephone 021 421 9000 or email reservations@castlemartyrresort.ie.