BetPokies.org Announces Strategic Partnership with Pragmatic Play

2 December 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

BetPokies.org, Australian Gambling Review Site, Announces Strategic Partnership with Pragmatic Play

Founded in 2020 by John Gold, BetPokies is one of the best online gambling guides. The platform helps Australian players like you not just find the most fun, secure, and profitable online casinos, but also get acquainted with the most valuable and simply interesting info about the online gambling world. BetPokies, which is now owned by ZehrMedia, has all the information you need to help you make the best choices and have a great time.

Who Are BetPokies.org?

BetPokies was created by John Gold, who himself had over 10 years of gambling experience. Throughout this time, John has never stopped digging deeper into online gambling and, therefore, became an expert in the field. When the site was just founded, it was nothing but a simple casino review platform.

John Gold shares the history of BetPokies:

“I started this website with no intention of becoming famous or popular. It was just a platform where I could post my own reviews about online casinos I’d tried. But later, I started noticing that people actually trust my reviews and find them interesting, so I decided to evolve it into something bigger, which is the BetPokies you know now, an “all in one” guide where our readers can find all the necessary information about online gambling. On betpokies.org, you can find online casino reviews, gambling news, payment guides, and game developer guides.”

BetPokies Team

When the site started gaining popularity, John Gold realised he needed the help of other professionals. Therefore, he built a team, which now includes a casino review expert, Poppy Bate, who prepares informative analyses about online casinos; Charles Morey, the payment methods expert, who writes guidance on the most popular banking options, like PayID, Neteller, Klarna, and more; and a content expert Alicia Want crafts engaging and informative news articles and game provider guides, while tech expert Andrew Kiss maintains the BetPokies website smoothly.

Pragmatic Play: A Leading Innovator in iGaming with Award-Winning Games

Pragmatic Play, incorporated in the year 2015, is one of the major gambling companies that has taken over the online casino market. The developer has a wide range of games to offer, from online pokie and table games to live casino titles and sports betting options. With its head office in Malta, the company operates in 40 jurisdictions and has been postgraduate awarded with the Global Gaming Awards EMEA Rose 2024 and more.

To provide innovations in game development, Pragmatic Play brings the Megaways pokie games in cooperation with Big Time Gaming. Their games have fun options like tumbling reels, bonus buys, and other features that enhance the game, thus resulting in more winnings for the players.

Among Pragmatic’s most successful games are Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza and Sugar Rush, all of which can be described as the 20 most popular titles in the market according to players. Besides that, Pragmatic Play conducts large-scale Drops and Wins tournaments, which are rather easy to participate in and include cash prizes and numerous free spins with extra winnings offered in the games. Pragmatic Play keeps adding games to its collection, launching up to 7 new games monthly. Besides the slots, they also bring forth the live casino from Bucharest and Sofia studios with 4k camera angles, whose quality is sharp and impressive.

Players can find the bingo and sportsbook solution from Pragmatic Play that, again, does not cause any complaints – fast games like Bingo Blast and plenty of chances to wager on real or virtual sports. The integrity of the company’s games, which undergo third-party testing by companies like Qinel and GLI, is not undermined either by internal game design or the online casinos that dominate it.

The BetPokies Cooperation With Pragmatic Play

Due to its high popularity among Aussie gamblers, BetPokies.org initiated the collaboration with Pragmatic Play. John Gold comments:

“We continuously monitor Aussie gamblers’ search queries to know what they want to see on our website. Therefore, our analysts noticed that the name Pragmatic Play became one of the most commonly searched among other game developers. Therefore, Alicia Want, our game provider expert, and I decided we wanted to have Pragmatic on our website. To avoid any misunderstandings, it is important to mention that despite our direct communication with Pragmatic regarding being published on BetPokies.org, our research remains unbiased.”

The Pragmatic Play page on betpokies.org includes the following points:

Overview of the game developer, where Alicia Want mentioned the most crucial information about Pragmatic and its achievements

List of the best Pragmatic Play pokies, where you can find descriptions and the main pros and cons of each

Descriptions of the other types of games Pragmatic offers

List of fun facts and features Pragmatic Play has

Section with Pragmatic Play’s disadvantages, where Alicia Want warns players about potential issues

What Pragmatic Play Pokies Are Recommended by Alicia Want

The first game recommended by Alicia Want is, of course, Gates of Olympus. Alicia highlights the Tumbling Reeks feature, making winning symbols explode or disappear, allowing new symbols to fall from above or appear in empty spaces.

The next one on the list is Sweet Bonanza, which, thanks to the bonus multipliers, allows gamblers to get a maximum win of x21,100. However, Alicia notes that despite a big potential win, there are no progressive jackpots.

The third title mentioned by Alicia is Sugar Rush, one more theme for sweet tooth gamblers. The game has Cluster Pay and Cascading, as well as Bonus Buy features. However, the disadvantage of the last one is its high cost of x100 your bet.

Overall, Pragmatic Play is presented by Alicia Want as one of the leaders of the online gambling market. However, the BetPokies expert didn’t hesitate to mention the bad side of Pragmatic Play. The developer has faced criticism for issues with some of its early games acquired from TopGame and certain complaints about the payout structure in its Big Bass series. However, as Alicia Want noted, its commitment to innovation and quality continues to make it a leader in the iGaming space.