Cobh and Harbour Chamber of Commerce Expresses Continued Frustration Over Road access

2 December 2024

By Tom Collins

Cobh, and indeed all of the ‘Great Island’ upon which the town exists, is connected to the mainland by one one bridge, which in turn leads to a low lying road that often floods, cutting off a large population. The issue of a 2nd bridge has been highlighted as a bottleneck by many for decades, but so far so no avail.

The Cobh and Harbour Chamber has been actively highlighting the need for the redevelopment of the R624 for over 50 years. The Chamber today said that “the recent An Bord Pleanála decision further underscores the urgent need for investment in infrastructure to support both commercial and residential development, which is crucial to our community’s growth, safety and sustainability. The current inadequate infrastructure significantly impacts any future development of the area.

The R624 as the sole access road to the area needs to be upgraded to a national road and to come under the Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s remit. We urgently call on public representatives and Cork County Council to prioritise this issue and work collaboratively to achieve this. Cobh and Harbour Chamber remains committed to engaging with stakeholders on behalf of our region.

Cobh and Harbour Chamber notes with huge disappointment the impact which the recent decision by An Bord Pleanála to decline permission for the proposed port facility at Marino Point will have on the continued and future development of the Great Island and Harbour area.”