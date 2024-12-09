RINGASKIDDY NEWS: BioMarin’s Expansion of Shanbally Facility

9 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The US multinational BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. announced a €60 million investment in the expansion of its state-of-the-art facility in Shanbally, Co. Cork., with addition of a new, four-story laboratory facility that will enable the company to increase production capacity for currently approved medicines and create room for future growth.

The expansion adds to BioMarin’s footprint in Ireland, where the company operates the manufacturing site in Shanbally, as well as a commercial office in Dublin. The company employs more than 500 people in Ireland and has a trajectory of growth and investment that spans its 13 years in Ireland.

“This investment in our Cork facility reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing our industry-leading global manufacturing capabilities and supporting the growth of our innovative medicines for our people living with rare conditions around the world,” said Evelyn Marchany Garcia, Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer, BioMarin Pharmaceutical. “The Shanbally facility plays a crucial role in our global network, and this expansion emphasises our confidence in Ireland’s skilled workforce and the strategic importance of this site to BioMarin’s long-term success.”

The facility in Shanbally, Co. Cork is BioMarin’s only manufacturing site outside of the United States. It has end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, producing medicines from bulk drug substance to drug product to final packaging. This is the second major significant expansion of the site. BioMarin opened an aseptic production facility last year, a four-year build that enabled increased production of commercial and clinical products.

Michael Lohan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, “As a global leader in the biopharmaceutical sector, BioMarin’s ongoing investment in Ireland is a welcome endorsement of the country’s position globally as a location of choice for biopharmaceuticals and a trailblazer in advancing healthcare solutions. By opening this new quality control and process development laboratory, BioMarin will create new opportunities for collaboration, talent development and growth, ensuring that the life sciences sector in Ireland continues to make an impact on patients’ lives worldwide.”

Conor Delaney, Site Lead and Vice President of Shanbally Manufacturing Operations, BioMarin Pharmaceutical said, “Expanding our laboratories allows us to deliver our medicines more efficiently and at greater scale for people living with genetic conditions. This latest investment reinforces our commitment to advancing treatment options and supporting patients across the world.”